‘Sit down and look deeply at 2023 survival’ – banker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

‘Sit down and look deeply at 2023 survival’ – banker

By Nancy Nicolson
December 28 2022, 11.49am Updated: December 28 2022, 5.51pm
Brian Richardson (UK Head of Agriculture for Virgin Money) at Over Finlarg Farm
Brian Richardson (UK Head of Agriculture for Virgin Money) at Over Finlarg Farm. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A leading banker has called on farmers to sit down with their professional advisers as soon as possible to review businesses ahead of a “tough”, uncertain 2023.

In an end-of-year message, Virgin Money’s UK head of agriculture, Brian Richardson, said a squeeze on farm incomes seemed “pretty inevitable” and out of the industry’s control.

He added: “Despite concerns over food security, the government seems to view this as a supply chain issue the market will sort out, so we are reliant on food manufacturers and supermarkets to do the right thing, not something that has shown to be effective in the past!

Supermarket pricing is not within the farming industry’s control.

“Hopefully the squeeze on incomes will not be as bad as many fear but it is certainly the time to look closely at all aspects of your business. Farmers need to focus on what they can control; an iron hand on all costs, testing the market where possible and reviewing all inputs. It is a time to review business efficiency and productivity. What does the farm do well and what could be better?”

Mr Richardson added that while reviewing their businesses, farmers should take a “deep delve” into how they are run and any longer term plans.

Turning to the future, he acknowledged that the Scottish Government’s new agricultural policy has been slow to emerge, and added that it was important producers north of the border were not left behind when it came to testing new policy and finding out how it worked in practice.

“Scotland can learn from this (England’s experience) and build more robust and workable schemes to achieve the environmental goals that are unlikely to go away,” he said.

“Getting these in place sooner rather than later will be helpful and avoid a lot of change happening at once. Hopefully more progress can be made on policy development in Scotland in 2023 to set a clearer path for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Martin Kennedy is NFU Scotland president Picture shows; Martin Kennedy. Unknown. Supplied by NFUS Date; 11/06/2021
NFU Scotland chief appeals to consumers
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Farmers could use a native Welsh plant to turn agricultural waste into feed for livestock as part of an Aberystwyth University research project. Picture shows; Scientists at Aberystwyth University?s Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) are looking at how farm waste can be used to grow duckweed as a protein source for feeding livestock.. Aberystwyth. Supplied by Aberystwyth university Date; Unknown
Native plant could help farmers make money from muck
Brechin pig slaughterhouse Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk The Official opening of Quality Pork Limited Brechin abattoir.
Clarity plea over African Swine Fever
Former Forfar cattle dealer, farmer and golf driving range owner, Jimmy Nicoll.
Jimmy Nicoll: Former Forfar cattle dealer and golf driving range owner
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Trials of Shetland bere barley are being carried out Picture shows; Bere barley plots. Unknown. Supplied by James Hutton Inst Date; 28/12/2022
Ancient Shetland barley could have an important future
Oxnam, Jedburgh, Scottish Borders, Scotland, UK. 3rd September 2020. Wether lambs are loaded onto a wagon in the Scottish Borders to be transported to an abattoir in Wales.; Shutterstock ID 1818678332; Job: Farming
Scientists fight sheep scab across the UK
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. NFUS is concerned about impact of ferry delays and cancellations Picture shows; A calmac ferry. Unknown. Supplied by NFUS Date; 28/12/2022
Island farmers and crofters hit by ferry crisis
Pete Black holding a Clydesdale horse.
COURIER OPINION: Fife farmer - and his industry - deserve more respect
Richard Black (40) and wife Anna Black (40) inside The Hide at Lindores. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Meet the north Fife farming couple showcasing Scottish scenery, food, whisky, people and history

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented