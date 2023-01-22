Angus farmer Peter Myles elected sheep association chair

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new Scottish chairman of the National Sheep Association is Angus farmer Peter Myles.

Mr Myles, who farms in Glenesk and had held the position of interim chairman since last autumn, was elected at the regional annual meeting at the James Hutton Institute’s Glensaugh research farm at Laurencekirk.

He praised the organisers of last year’s Scotsheep at Over Finlarg farm and said the financial returns from the event had revived the region’s funds.

“It was with great relief to all involved that NSA Scotsheep was able to run in 2022, having been postponed since 2020 by the dreaded Covid-19,” he said.

“We had a terrific organising committee and heartfelt thanks should also go to the McNee family and all who made the day such a success. Having received the draft accounts I am confident the region will continue to go from strength to strength and look forward to offering members and the wider sheep industry many opportunities in 2023.”

Mary Dunlop was elected as regional treasurer and James Scott was elected as the Scottish representative for the NSA’s UK policy and technical committee.

Mr Myles and Pamela Nicol were elected as regional trustees.