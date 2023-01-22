Angus farmer Peter Myles elected sheep association chair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus farmer Peter Myles elected sheep association chair

By Nancy Nicolson
January 22 2023, 11.22am
Peter Myles farms in Glenesk.

The new Scottish chairman of the National Sheep Association is Angus farmer Peter Myles.

Mr Myles, who farms in Glenesk and had held the position of interim chairman since last autumn, was elected at the regional annual meeting at the James Hutton Institute’s Glensaugh research farm at Laurencekirk.

He praised the organisers of last year’s Scotsheep at Over Finlarg farm and said the financial returns from the event had revived the region’s funds.

Scotsheep 2022 at Over Finlarg, Tealing was a great success for NSA Scotland.

“It was with great relief to all involved that NSA Scotsheep was able to run in 2022, having been postponed since 2020 by the dreaded Covid-19,” he said.

“We had a terrific organising committee and heartfelt thanks should also go to the McNee family and all who made the day such a success. Having received the draft accounts I am confident the region will continue to go from strength to strength and look forward to offering members and the wider sheep industry many opportunities in 2023.”

Mary Dunlop was elected as regional treasurer and James Scott was elected as the Scottish representative for the NSA’s UK policy and technical committee.

Mr Myles and Pamela Nicol were elected as regional trustees.

