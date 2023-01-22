Golf available on PRESCRIPTION in Fife as part of ‘pioneering health initiative’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Golf available on PRESCRIPTION in Fife as part of ‘pioneering health initiative’

By Bunkered.co.uk
January 22 2023, 11.38am
Elmwood Golf Course is part of the pilot scheme.
Elmwood Golf Course is part of the pilot scheme.

A pioneering health initiative is being piloted in Fife with doctors now able to prescribe playing golf in order to encourage a more active lifestyle.

Researchers at the University of St Andrews School of Medicine have developed a model in partnership with the R&A, Fife Golf Trust, NHS Fife, Scottish Golf, PGA Scotland, the European Tour Group and Ladies European Tour to enable primary care professionals and community link workers to prescribe golf for eligible patients.

Respected medical professional Dr Andrew Murray has also been involved.

The initiative, first reported in bunkered.co.uk, has been rolled out over recent months by golf clubs through healthcare professionals to allow patients to experience the widespread physical, mental and social benefits that the sport offers.

GP practices in Fife were invited to take part in the pilot study, with participating practices linked, initially, with four local golf clubs offering a six-to-eight week, free-of-charge programme.

The clubs running the programme are Cluny Clays, Dunfermline, Dunnikier Park and Elmwood.

Elmwood course in Cupar, Fife.

Around 30 participants were involved last year with more programmes planned for this spring.

Frank Sullivan, Professor of Primary Care Medicine and Medical School Director of Research at the University of St Andrews, leads a team of expert academics in the School of Medicine to support the activity.

“This pilot initiative has been carefully designed to offer an accessible and social introduction to golf and to provide long-term health and wellbeing benefits for patients across Fife,” said Sullivan.

“Our focus on developing connection pathways that are acceptable and feasible to implement for all involved is crucial.

“The most effective intervention in the world will not achieve its intended outcomes if patients are not connected with it.”

Health benefits and social boost

Linda Duncan, one of the participants at Cluny, said: “Golf has become something for me.

“It’s helped me get out in the fresh air and meet other people.

“The health benefits for me have been ten, 20, 30-fold.”

The R&A has committed funding to the ‘Golf for Health’ project to support research at the University and the delivery of pilot golf packages by golf partners.

The project has also been supported by founding partner ISPS Handa through their work with the University.

Physical inactivity is associated with one in six deaths in the UK and costs the nation’s economy £7.4bn per year.

Potential Scotland and UK roll-out

Inactivity levels in the UK increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, with participation in golf known to increase physical activity levels and improve physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Once pilot testing of the model has taken place in Fife, the findings will be evaluated and assessed for the feasibility of a larger-scale roll-out across Scotland and the UK.

Kevin Barker, the R&A’s director of golf development, added: “The R&A is actively promoting the health benefits of golf to encourage more people into the sport.

“We see social prescription as a great way for golf to contribute to the health of communities and to provide people with opportunities to enjoy playing the sport throughout their lifetime.”

