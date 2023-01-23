Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts

By Nancy Nicolson
January 23 2023, 6.18pm
FIGHTING RURAL CRIME: A police tractor in Fife. Picture by Steve Brown.

A rural area which was previously “hammered” by quad bike and machinery thefts has seen a dramatic reduction in crime since farmers started trialling property marking kits.

Warning signs and SelectaDNA kits – which contain forensic liquid with a DNA code which enables police to identify property suspected of being stolen –were supplied to more than 60 farms in South Lanarkshire by rural insurer NFU Mutual as part of its support for the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC).

Police report that no new thefts have been reported on the farms which had previously been the victims of theft.

Police Inspector Alan Dron, Scotland’s national rural crime co-ordinator, said: “SelectaDNA is proving to be a huge success story.

“Combined with proactive policing, an extremely strong local rural crime partnership and a number of criminals being caught and locked up, theft of quads, trailers, plant and machinery has significantly reduced in many parts of rural Scotland.

“As a result of the reduction in theft, we’re going to be giving out more kits to vulnerable farms.”

South Lanarkshire beef farmer Tom French, who is chairman of NFU Scotland’s Clydeside area, said: “A few years ago this area was being absolutely hammered by quad bike and machinery thefts.

“SelectaDNA is proving to be an effective tool to deter criminal activity.”

PC Ross Leggate, who covers a huge rural patch taking in the whole of Lanarkshire, said: “I know of only one attempted break-in at a farm where the kit had been utilised – and in this instance the thieves left empty-handed.”

He advised farmers interested in marking their tools and vehicles to contact their local Partnership Against Rural Crime.

NFU Mutual Scotland manager Mark McBrearty said: “We will continue
to work alongside SPARC to roll out more of these kits and protect Scottish farmers, and their vital machinery, from criminals.”

