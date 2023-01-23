Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rural area which was previously “hammered” by quad bike and machinery thefts has seen a dramatic reduction in crime since farmers started trialling property marking kits.

Warning signs and SelectaDNA kits – which contain forensic liquid with a DNA code which enables police to identify property suspected of being stolen –were supplied to more than 60 farms in South Lanarkshire by rural insurer NFU Mutual as part of its support for the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC).

Police report that no new thefts have been reported on the farms which had previously been the victims of theft.

Police Inspector Alan Dron, Scotland’s national rural crime co-ordinator, said: “SelectaDNA is proving to be a huge success story.

“Combined with proactive policing, an extremely strong local rural crime partnership and a number of criminals being caught and locked up, theft of quads, trailers, plant and machinery has significantly reduced in many parts of rural Scotland.

“As a result of the reduction in theft, we’re going to be giving out more kits to vulnerable farms.”

South Lanarkshire beef farmer Tom French, who is chairman of NFU Scotland’s Clydeside area, said: “A few years ago this area was being absolutely hammered by quad bike and machinery thefts.

“SelectaDNA is proving to be an effective tool to deter criminal activity.”

PC Ross Leggate, who covers a huge rural patch taking in the whole of Lanarkshire, said: “I know of only one attempted break-in at a farm where the kit had been utilised – and in this instance the thieves left empty-handed.”

He advised farmers interested in marking their tools and vehicles to contact their local Partnership Against Rural Crime.

NFU Mutual Scotland manager Mark McBrearty said: “We will continue

to work alongside SPARC to roll out more of these kits and protect Scottish farmers, and their vital machinery, from criminals.”