Network Rail launch 16-week tree-cutting plan between Leuchars and Cupar

Network Rail have launched a tree-cutting plan between Leuchars and Cupar which is set to last for the rest of the year.

The plan, which launches on August 21, will see members of staff from Network Rail cutting away plants and trees from a six-metre strip alongside the Fife line.

They have claimed that the work is being done to ensure the safety of train passengers and will last until the end of the year.

Staff will clear all woody vegetation from the stretch of track, along with non-native weeds.

Other trees within falling distance of the railway will also be selectively felled or cut-back to leave a well-balanced canopy.

Residents living near the line have been warned of potential noise disruption by letter.

Work is ‘unavoidable’

Kirsty Armstrong, Scheme Project Manager for the vegetation clearance work said: “Network Rail manages thousands of miles of trees and vegetation along the railway to try to make sure that everything which grows within the lineside is safe and does not cause delays to trains.

“Through the management of lineside trees and vegetation, Network Rail aims to ensure the safety of the railway line – to keep passengers safe and reduce risk for our neighbours.

“Elements of this work are unavoidable at night for safety reasons, however, the teams are always mindful of the impact their work may have and do what they can to minimise this.

“We want to apologise in advance if anyone is disturbed by the work.”

Anyone with complaints or questions about the work should contact Network Rail’s 24-hour National helpline on 03457 114 141.