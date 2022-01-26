Dundee V&A designers will shape Scottish EV charging network that ‘works for all’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish transport bosses will soon begin working with V&A Dundee designers to plan a national electric vehicle charging network “that works for all.”

Transport secretary Michael Matheson confirmed the city’s involvement in designing Scotland’s network as he announced a £60 million fund for local authorities to improve electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

He said half the money would come from the private sector, highlighting the fund’s potential to double the 2,100 point Scottish charging network over the next four years.

The network has been plagued with a variety of technical issues and its infrastructure is not seen as comprehensive enough to cater fully for rural EV users.

Scotland’s national Electric Vehicle (EV) charging network provider ChargePlace Scotland is based in the city’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

Mr Matheson said: “I understand the concerns people have raised around the potential for charging infrastructure impeding pedestrian access to pavements and their ability to move around freely.

“We can do things better. And I am pleased to confirm that we will soon begin working with design specialists at V&A Dundee to plan a public network that works for all.

“This ground breaking approach will see people’s diverse needs and interests shape the future network.”

Why involve V&A Dundee in EV infrastructure design?

Dundee is the leading local authority in Scotland for EV charging infrastructure and one of the leading cities in Europe.

Parking around V&A Dundee already uses EV chargers that are sunk into the ground when they are not in use.

The devices are seen as one potential solution to promoting EV use among those who do not have access to off-street parking, such as those living in flats or retirement homes.

The chargers are among a range of new EV technologies the local authority is either trialling or investigating.

How is the Scottish Government going to boost charger numbers?

Transport officials published a new vision for Scotland’s public electric vehicle charging network on Wednesday.

The Scottish Government also awarded Dundee City Council £50,000 for a “pathfinder” project to help it attract private sector investment to quickly scale up city EV infrastructure.

Neil Swanson is director of the Electric Vehicle Association Scotland.

He said: “We warmly welcome the publication of the draft vision that puts everyone front and centre of a public electric vehicle charging network that’s fit for the future.

“The network needs to continue to grow in a way that ensures no part of Scotland is left behind.

“We will continue to engage with government on how this draft vision can best be realised for the benefit of EV drivers across Scotland.”