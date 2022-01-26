Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Transport

Dundee V&A designers will shape Scottish EV charging network that ‘works for all’

By Peter John Meiklem
January 26 2022, 6.47pm
A Dundee charging station
A Dundee charging station

Scottish transport bosses will soon begin working with V&A Dundee designers to plan a national electric vehicle charging network “that works for all.”

Transport secretary Michael Matheson confirmed the city’s involvement in designing Scotland’s network as he announced a £60 million fund for local authorities to improve electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

He said half the money would come from the private sector, highlighting the fund’s potential to double the 2,100 point Scottish charging network over the next four years.

The network has been plagued with a variety of technical issues and its infrastructure is not seen as comprehensive enough to cater fully for rural EV users.

Dundee V&A museum, Dundee waterfront development.

Scotland’s national Electric Vehicle (EV) charging network provider ChargePlace Scotland is based in the city’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

Mr Matheson said: “I understand the concerns people have raised around the potential for charging infrastructure impeding pedestrian access to pavements and their ability to move around freely.

“We can do things better. And I am pleased to confirm that we will soon begin working with design specialists at V&A Dundee to plan a public network that works for all.

“This ground breaking approach will see people’s diverse needs and interests shape the future network.”

Why involve V&A Dundee in EV infrastructure design?

Dundee is the leading local authority in Scotland for EV charging infrastructure and one of the leading cities in Europe.

Parking around V&A Dundee already uses EV chargers that are sunk into the ground when they are not in use.

The devices are seen as one potential solution to promoting EV use among those who do not have access to off-street parking, such as those living in flats or retirement homes.

The chargers are among a range of new EV technologies the local authority is either trialling or investigating.

How is the Scottish Government going to boost charger numbers?

Transport officials published a new vision for Scotland’s public electric vehicle charging network on Wednesday.

The Scottish Government also awarded Dundee City Council £50,000 for a “pathfinder” project to help it attract private sector investment to quickly scale up city EV infrastructure.

Electrical Vehicle Association Scotland Director Neil Swanson.

Neil Swanson is director of the Electric Vehicle Association Scotland.

He said: “We warmly welcome the publication of the draft vision that puts everyone front and centre of a public electric vehicle charging network that’s fit for the future.

“The network needs to continue to grow in a way that ensures no part of Scotland is left behind.

“We will continue to engage with government on how this draft vision can best be realised for the benefit of EV drivers across Scotland.”

