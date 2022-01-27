Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
E-bikes banned from Caledonian Sleeper trains for ‘safety reasons’

By Scott Milne
January 27 2022, 11.45am Updated: January 27 2022, 2.10pm
e-bikes caledonian sleeper
A Caledonian Sleeper train at Aberdeen railway station.

E-bikes have been barred from Caledonian Sleeper trains after a risk assessment raised safety concerns.

The change is being highlighted by cyclist Chris Phin.

The DC Thomson podcaster has used the sleeper train from Dundee to London on several occasions.

Ahead of a planned trip in March, Chris noticed the Caledonian Sleeper website states e-bikes have been banned — something he had not previously noticed despite regularly checking prior to travelling.

On Twitter he wrote:

The tweet sparked a flurry of comments from cyclists looking for clarification.

Over two responses, the Caledonian Sleeper Twitter account said that after a risk assessment, it was decided to bar e-bikes because of “safety reasons”.

No detail was offered on what aspect of the vehicle is the cause for concern.

The Caledonian Sleeper website is also light on detail.

The only mention on the ‘travelling with bikes‘ page states: “Unfortunately, we are not able to carry bike boxes, tandems, tricycles or electric cycles. Sorry!”

Why might e-bikes be prohibited?

Some Twitter users have guessed it might be to do with the battery being a potential fire risk.

However, Craig Thomas notes an apparent inconsistency if this is the case.

He wrote: “An ebike battery has the same risk as a laptop, mobile phone, etc. So are all these now not allowed on your trains?”

Other social media users drew comparisons with mobility scooters, asking if these were also banned.

An e-bike being put through its paces.

Chris has tried to get tot he bottom of the mystery, but can’t figure it out.

He said: “I did wonder if it was weight related. E-bikes tend to be heavier than normal bikes.

“From a health and safety point of view of getting it up on to, presumably, a hook, they maybe don’t want people doing that.

“But if it is a weight thing, then they should be mandating by weight rather than mandating by tech.”

Chris wants Caledonian Sleeper bosses to make clear why the decision was made.

He added: “What was that risk assessment? What were the findings of it?

“Can they help us understand, because I can’t see any reason why not [to allow e-bike].”

Conflicting advice

The decision has caused confusion among e-bike specialists.

Daniel Kochaniuk, from Dundee-based Electric Bikes Scotland, said some advice they’ve received from manufacturers flies in the face of Caledonian Sleeper’s position.

He said: “This is very strange. We are told that if the bike and battery are separate the battery is classed as dangerous goods.

e-bikes
Daniel Kochaniuk, of Dundee’s Electric Bike Scotland.

“However, if the battery is on the bike, it is then just classed a bike.

“With the way the world is moving towards a greener future, would it not make sense to allow these bikes on the train?”

E-bike have become an common site on Dundee streets in recent years, thanks to a hire scheme.

Caledonian Sleeper has been approached for comment.

