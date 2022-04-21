More bargain train tickets in Perth and Kinross, Dundee, Angus and Fife as ScotRail launches its own half price deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
More bargain train tickets in Perth and Kinross, Dundee, Angus and Fife as ScotRail launches its own half price deal

By Aileen Robertson
April 21 2022, 3.10pm
ScotRail tickets

ScotRail has announced a half price tickets promotion a day after a similar UK scheme went live.

Scotland’s recently nationalised rail operator is offering 50% discounts on off-peak services on weekdays.

Passengers can snap up the bargain fares between May 9 and 15, inclusive.

Under the scheme, travellers must complete outbound journeys in May, with return tickets valid until the end of June.

The Scottish Government backed scheme is aimed at encouraging people to use rail travel after the pandemic saw carriages travel between stations with empty seats.

Here are some of the off-peak fares that will be on offer:

Passengers will be able to buy discounted tickets online through a dedicated booking link on the ScotRail website. The discounted fares will not be available to book until May 9.

ScotRail’s Kids for a Quid will be available in conjunction with this offer.

Those preferring to travel after 11am will also have the chance to snap up discounts on super off-peak day return fares.

Lesley Kane, ScotRail commercial director, said: “The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way people travel.

“It is an absolutely priority for ScotRail to do everything we can to attract customers to Scotland’s Railway.

“We hope this offer means more people can get out and enjoy Scotland throughout the month of May, whether for a day out or a holiday.”

Just 24 hours before ScotRail announced the scheme, the UK government unveiled the Great British Rail Sale.

The separate scheme is offering rail discounts during April and May.

