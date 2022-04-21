More bargain train tickets in Perth and Kinross, Dundee, Angus and Fife as ScotRail launches its own half price deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail has announced a half price tickets promotion a day after a similar UK scheme went live.

Scotland’s recently nationalised rail operator is offering 50% discounts on off-peak services on weekdays.

Passengers can snap up the bargain fares between May 9 and 15, inclusive.

Under the scheme, travellers must complete outbound journeys in May, with return tickets valid until the end of June.

The Scottish Government backed scheme is aimed at encouraging people to use rail travel after the pandemic saw carriages travel between stations with empty seats.

Here are some of the off-peak fares that will be on offer:

Passengers will be able to buy discounted tickets online through a dedicated booking link on the ScotRail website. The discounted fares will not be available to book until May 9.

ScotRail’s Kids for a Quid will be available in conjunction with this offer.

Those preferring to travel after 11am will also have the chance to snap up discounts on super off-peak day return fares.

Lesley Kane, ScotRail commercial director, said: “The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way people travel.

“It is an absolutely priority for ScotRail to do everything we can to attract customers to Scotland’s Railway.

“We hope this offer means more people can get out and enjoy Scotland throughout the month of May, whether for a day out or a holiday.”

Just 24 hours before ScotRail announced the scheme, the UK government unveiled the Great British Rail Sale.

The separate scheme is offering rail discounts during April and May.