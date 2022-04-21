Missing Dundee teenager traced safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say they have traced a missing 15-year-old from Dundee who was reported missing on Thursday.

A public appeal was launched to trace Courtney Watson after she was last seen at the city’s Gardyne College on Tuesday April 19.

In an update on Friday afternoon, officers said the teenager had been traced safe and well as they thanked the public for their assistance.

A force spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Courtney Watson, 15, reported missing from her home in Dundee, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”