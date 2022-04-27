Go much further than £15m Bell Street ‘green travel’ revamp, say Dundee cyclists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Go much further than £15m Bell Street ‘green travel’ revamp, say Dundee cyclists

By Peter John Meiklem
April 27 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 27 2022, 11.04am
Dundee Cycle Forum chair Russell Pepper and vice chair David Martin with the manifesto in City Square.
Dundee’s new councillors must go further than plans for a £15m refit of Bell Street car park to support active travel, cyclists say.

City councillors should also “re-ignite” the “abandoned” Northern Links project if they win power on May 5.

That scheme would have seen road space reallocated to cycling and walking routes along Lochee Road, Victoria Road and Princes Street/King Street.

Cycling campaigners want to see those plans combined with a fresh approach to a “city-wide, high-quality cycling network, segregated from both motor traffic and pedestrians.”

Officials revealed on Tuesday £15m plans to reduce car parking at Bell Street and instead support walking, wheeling cycling and electric vehicle use in the city.

What do cyclists think of £15m Bell Street plan?

Russell Pepper is chair of the Dundee Cycling Forum (DCF).

The group launched its election manifesto at an event in City Square on Tuesday evening.

He applauded the level of ambition shown in the Bell Street plans, but suggested councillors should still deliver more to support walking, cycling and wheeling in the city.

Members of the Dundee Cycle Forum with local government election candidates.
He said: “This is a very exciting looking proposal.

“Especially exciting is an increase in public space, cycle storage. And segregated cycling links to the north east and north west of the city.

“Ideally this will all link in with the city-wide cycling network that we’re asking for.”

What else is in the Dundee cycling manifesto?

DCF members gathered in City Square to highlight their 12-point local government manifesto.

Point one calls for a “segregated cycle network for Dundee”.

“This must be built to national standards and connect communities with local services, schools, shops and places of work.

“As part of this, the abandoned Northern Links project should be re-ignited.”

Russell said Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP and the Greens had backed the document in full.

Candidates from all those parties attended the launch alongside a group of campaigners and their bikes.

The other 11 points include requests for better cycle storage, more 20mph speed limits, and pedestrianised streets.

The group also demanded further measures – such as the workplace parking levy – to “nudge people” away from travelling in private cars.

How has the Dundee City Council administration reacted?

SNP candidate Mark Flynn is city development convener in the SNP-led Dundee City Council administration.

He said the manifesto was a “baseline for what we are trying to achieve in the city”.

The administration had been working with partners, including bus firm Xplore Dundee, to see if the Northern Links proposals were still “a feasible option,” he added.

If re-elected, he said an SNP-led administration wouldn’t rule out introducing measures such as the workplace parking levy.

“I wouldn’t say yes or no to that. The levy is just an option. It’s a tool in the tool box, as is getting people back on the buses, getting people on bikes, giving people an option to walk.

“It’s a number of things we can actually look at in the context of what we are trying to achieve.”

Council leader John Alexander had previously ruled out introducing the tax “in the immediate future.”

