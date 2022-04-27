Go much further than £15m Bell Street ‘green travel’ revamp, say Dundee cyclists

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s new councillors must go further than plans for a £15m refit of Bell Street car park to support active travel, cyclists say.

City councillors should also “re-ignite” the “abandoned” Northern Links project if they win power on May 5.

That scheme would have seen road space reallocated to cycling and walking routes along Lochee Road, Victoria Road and Princes Street/King Street.

Cycling campaigners want to see those plans combined with a fresh approach to a “city-wide, high-quality cycling network, segregated from both motor traffic and pedestrians.”

Officials revealed on Tuesday £15m plans to reduce car parking at Bell Street and instead support walking, wheeling cycling and electric vehicle use in the city.

What do cyclists think of £15m Bell Street plan?

Russell Pepper is chair of the Dundee Cycling Forum (DCF).

The group launched its election manifesto at an event in City Square on Tuesday evening.

He applauded the level of ambition shown in the Bell Street plans, but suggested councillors should still deliver more to support walking, cycling and wheeling in the city.

He said: “This is a very exciting looking proposal.

“Especially exciting is an increase in public space, cycle storage. And segregated cycling links to the north east and north west of the city.

“Ideally this will all link in with the city-wide cycling network that we’re asking for.”

What else is in the Dundee cycling manifesto?

DCF members gathered in City Square to highlight their 12-point local government manifesto.

Point one calls for a “segregated cycle network for Dundee”.

“This must be built to national standards and connect communities with local services, schools, shops and places of work.

“As part of this, the abandoned Northern Links project should be re-ignited.”

Russell said Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP and the Greens had backed the document in full.

Candidates from all those parties attended the launch alongside a group of campaigners and their bikes.

The other 11 points include requests for better cycle storage, more 20mph speed limits, and pedestrianised streets.

The group also demanded further measures – such as the workplace parking levy – to “nudge people” away from travelling in private cars.

How has the Dundee City Council administration reacted?

SNP candidate Mark Flynn is city development convener in the SNP-led Dundee City Council administration.

He said the manifesto was a “baseline for what we are trying to achieve in the city”.

The administration had been working with partners, including bus firm Xplore Dundee, to see if the Northern Links proposals were still “a feasible option,” he added.

If re-elected, he said an SNP-led administration wouldn’t rule out introducing measures such as the workplace parking levy.

“I wouldn’t say yes or no to that. The levy is just an option. It’s a tool in the tool box, as is getting people back on the buses, getting people on bikes, giving people an option to walk.

“It’s a number of things we can actually look at in the context of what we are trying to achieve.”

Council leader John Alexander had previously ruled out introducing the tax “in the immediate future.”