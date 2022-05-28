Can you save money by driving slower? I tried to find out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Can you save money by driving slower? I tried to find out

By Scott Milne
May 28 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 28 2022, 11.30am
fuel saving
Scott Milne parking at Bell Street Car Park.

With the price of fuel reaching record levels, drivers are searching for ways to save money.

One of the key bits of advice is to drive more slowly than the speed limit – around 55mph to be precise.

But does the technique work?

I tried it out on three journeys to find out.

How my test worked

I picked three work journeys to test the theory.

I drove one way at around 55mph, returning at around 70mph where it was legal to do so.

I drove a Ford Focus and recorded every measurement it would allow: average speed, miles to empty, miles per gallon and trip odometer.

I used the same car for each journey and filled the tank each time to create as much consistency as possible.

Though I’m conscious it’s far from an exact science with other variables such as weather and traffic.

Petrol is currently selling at around 170p per litre, according to the RAC.

So I based my sums on that once I had worked out how much fuel the car had used on each journey.

Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy

Crossing over the Queensferry Bridge is a daily journey for many commuters in south Fife.

After the slower leg of the 47-mile journey, the miles per gallon reading was 55.9. That means I burned around £6.50 worth of fuel on that trip.

When driving faster, it was 47.4mpg. That means I used around £7.70 driving at the higher speed.

So the go slow saved me £1.20. Or £2.40 on the whole journey if I’d stuck to the slower speed throughout.

Inverkeithing to Dundee

I took a 51 mile journey here.

After the 55mph drive the reading was 59.6mpg. I used around £6.62 worth of fuel.

On the way back with the pedal to metal (but still adhering to all road laws, of course) the reading was 45.5mpg. Or £8.67 of fuel.

So the go slow could have saved me around £4.10 over both legs of the journey.

Kirkcaldy to Perth

The 46-mile drive between Kirkcaldy and Perth via the M90 takes around 50 minutes.

While driving slower, the car was giving me 48.6mpg. That’s £7.32 in petrol.

When going faster down the M90, it was 40.5mpg, using up just over eight miles per gallon more. A journey cost of around £8.79.

So my potential saving here is around the £2.93 mark.

What did I learn?

In hard times, every little helps.

And my experiment showed you can save a moderate amount of cash, should you have the inclination.

My results suggested you can get about 10mpg more out of your tank by driving around the 55mph mark.

fuel saving
Scott Milne.

But for those looking to tackle the cost of living crisis, you’ll have to be prepared to be overtaken by numerous vehicles.

And if you’re anything like me, the patience that requires will be testing.

Although you will feel better knowing that you’re saving money and fuel at a time when both are precious.

