Anger as ‘backwards’ Stagecoach service cuts hurt Fife and Tayside key workers

Bus passengers in Fife and Tayside have reacted with dismay to proposed Stagecoach service cuts.

Some say the proposed timetable will force them into using or buying a car just to be able to travel to work.

Transport remains the leading cause of emissions as Scotland battles the climate emergency.

Stagecoach – which made an operating profit of around £72m last year – is proposing hundreds of timetable changes in the Fife and Perth area.

The company has been regularly cancelling services due to a shortage of drivers.

That proposed changes include a wide range of cuts and altered services.

Bus services across Fife and Tayside affected

The company is cancelling its 77 daily service linking Dundee, Newport-on-Tay, Wormit and Gauldry.

That comes despite nearly 300 new houses in Wormit, and 30 in Gauldry, approaching completion.

Perthshire cuts include the end to a direct service between Alyth and Perth.

While there will be no bus to either Dundee or Perth from Errol and St Madoes in the Carse of Gowrie until after 7am.

The changes are slated to come into affect on Monday, October 31.

Stagecoach cuts show ‘complete lack of appreciation’

Invergowrie Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey called for a rethink over the proposed timetable.

He said: “To leave Errol and St Madoes without a bus to either Dundee or Perth until after 7am shows a complete lack of appreciation for the workers who keep our world ticking over.

“I’ve heard from so many people, from nurses at Ninewells to lollipop men in Perth who will be completely stuck if this change goes ahead.”

He continued: “The reality is that, unless Stagecoach relent, this will lead to many more people being forced to either quit their jobs or buy a car.

“Neither outcome is good for our economy or our planet and I hope that Stagecoach sees sense and puts the early buses back.”

One regular bus commuter from Alyth, who didn’t wish to be named, added:

“One of the great attractions of living in Alyth is that we are connected by bus to two cities, Dundee and Perth.

“Removing the direct link to Perth will mean I have to drive to the city for work, adding pollution and congestion to already choked roads.

“This is a backwards move that will affect others as well.”

Stagecoach has been approached for comment on the full list of proposed cuts.

Has your bus been affected by these changes?

Let us know by emailing: transportandenvironment@thecourier.co.uk