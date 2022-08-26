Children of Dundee Mormon Bishop claim ‘malicious’ abuse allegations gave mum a stroke

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The children of a Dundee Mormon Bishop and his wife who were at the centre of historic abuse allegations claim the ordeal caused their mother to have a stroke.

Dennis and Avril Campbell were cleared of historic child assault charges following a trial earlier this year.

This week the couple, now in their 70s, gave evidence to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, when Ms Campbell admitted using the belt as punishment and making one foster child lick soap.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the six grown-up Campbell children say the “malicious and untrue” claims – which were alleged to have happened in the 70s and 80s – led their mother to have a stroke.

The family also revealed for the first time that they received an apology from Police Scotland for their handling of the case.

In the children’s statement, they say: “As a direct result of the horrible and untrue allegations, our mother suffered a stroke which has permanently damaged her.

“Our mother and father have both been through pain and public humiliation in a manner that no innocent elderly person should ever have to endure.

“All the allegations that were raised at the abuse hearing have already been tested at a criminal court where the accusers were cross examined and credibility probed.

“The 15 jurors, having listened carefully to every piece of testimony, acquitted my parents of all charges.”

‘At the time it was considered normal’ say children of Dundee Mormon Bishop

During the trial and the subsequent inquiry, Mr Campbell, a former prison nurse, now 77, and his wife expressed regret at some of their behaviour towards their own children and those in foster care.

This is repeated in their children’s statement, which says they grew up in a happy home.

It adds: “Malicious and untrue allegations were made several years ago in relation to alleged events in the 70s and 80s.

“It has never been disputed that occasional and proportionate corporal punishment was used by our parents during this period when disciplining us.

“This was in common with the practices at schools at this time.

“Of course in later years society has rightly moved away from this type of discipline being administered.

“At that time it was considered normal.

“We grew up in a loving and happy environment and have fond memories of our childhood.”

Police apology to Campbell children

The statement also criticises the police’s handling of complaints, saying the Campbells’ biological children were not interviewed.

They claim “a proper investigation that involved interviewing all the children who lived in the home at the time” would have ended the case before it went to court.

In 2019, a letter from Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Leonard of Police Scotland’s Public Protection department, included an apology for not giving “greater consideration” to the siblings.

It said: “While I can find no evidence of a deliberate attempt to supress exculpatory evidence, I uphold your complaints and agree Police Scotland should have given greater consideration to providing you and your siblings an opportunity to provide statements.”

In 2020, a Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) investigation also found police did not handle their original inquiries “to a reasonable standard”.

‘Our parents are good, kind people’

The statement concludes: “We bear no ill will to those who have defamed our parents.

“Our only wish is that now our parents be allowed to live their remaining years in peace.

“These are good kind people.

“This has been tragic for our parents.”