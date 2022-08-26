Children of Dundee Mormon Bishop claim ‘malicious’ abuse allegations gave mum a stroke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Children of Dundee Mormon Bishop claim ‘malicious’ abuse allegations gave mum a stroke

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 26 2022, 1.39pm Updated: August 26 2022, 3.57pm
The Campbell family.

The children of a Dundee Mormon Bishop and his wife who were at the centre of historic abuse allegations claim the ordeal caused their mother to have a stroke.

Dennis and Avril Campbell were cleared of historic child assault charges following a trial earlier this year.

This week the couple, now in their 70s, gave evidence to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, when Ms Campbell admitted using the belt as punishment and making one foster child lick soap.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the six grown-up Campbell children say the “malicious and untrue” claims – which were alleged to have happened in the 70s and 80s – led their mother to have a stroke.

Dennis Campbell comforts his wife Avril outside Dundee Sheriff Court after their acquittal earlier this year.

The family also revealed for the first time that they received an apology from Police Scotland for their handling of the case.

In the children’s statement, they say: “As a direct result of the horrible and untrue allegations, our mother suffered a stroke which has permanently damaged her.

“Our mother and father have both been through pain and public humiliation in a manner that no innocent elderly person should ever have to endure.

“All the allegations that were raised at the abuse hearing have already been tested at a criminal court where the accusers were cross examined and credibility probed.

“The 15 jurors, having listened carefully to every piece of testimony, acquitted my parents of all charges.”

‘At the time it was considered normal’ say children of Dundee Mormon Bishop

During the trial and the subsequent inquiry, Mr Campbell, a former prison nurse, now 77, and his wife expressed regret at some of their behaviour towards their own children and those in foster care.

This is repeated in their children’s statement, which says they grew up in a happy home.

Avril and Dennis Campbell were foster parents.

It adds: “Malicious and untrue allegations were made several years ago in relation to alleged events in the 70s and 80s.

“It has never been disputed that occasional and proportionate corporal punishment was used by our parents during this period when disciplining us.

“This was in common with the practices at schools at this time.

“Of course in later years society has rightly moved away from this type of discipline being administered.

“At that time it was considered normal.

“We grew up in a loving and happy environment and have fond memories of our childhood.”

Police apology to Campbell children

The statement also criticises the police’s handling of complaints, saying the Campbells’ biological children were not interviewed.

They claim “a proper investigation that involved interviewing all the children who lived in the home at the time” would have ended the case before it went to court.

Avril and Dennis Campbell at court.

In 2019, a letter from Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Leonard of Police Scotland’s Public Protection department, included an apology for not giving “greater consideration” to the siblings.

It said: “While I can find no evidence of a deliberate attempt to supress exculpatory evidence, I uphold your complaints and agree Police Scotland should have given greater consideration to providing you and your siblings an opportunity to provide statements.”

In 2020, a Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) investigation also found police did not handle their original inquiries “to a reasonable standard”.

‘Our parents are good, kind people’

The statement concludes: “We bear no ill will to those who have defamed our parents.

“Our only wish is that now our parents be allowed to live their remaining years in peace.

“These are good kind people.

“This has been tragic for our parents.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Restaurant review: Head to The Selkie in Dundee for Tapas Tuesday where you'll find…
0
Why Perth-based Stagecoach spent £24 million on electric buses as services struggle
0
7 of the best venues to go to in Dundee for top dining deals
0
Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike
0
Dundee's Riverside Drive reopens after week-long sewer repairs
Councillor's anger at 'complacent' response after Dundee declares cost of living emergency
0
Sam Hickey Interview: Dundee star opens up on boxing future, leaving Lochee legacy and…
0
Dundee boxing star Sam Hickey says memory of ‘big brother’ Mike Towell continues to…
0
Police hunt man after driver 'spat at' during Dundee taxi rank attack
0
Dundee beauty therapist sent revenge porn photos to lover's wife

More from The Courier

Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0