Levenmouth rail link brings optimism in bleak times, says campaigner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Levenmouth rail link brings optimism in bleak times, says campaigner

By Aileen Robertson
October 24 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 24 2022, 10.57am
Eugene Clarke at the site of the rail line under construction. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Eugene Clarke at the site of the rail line under construction. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Levenmouth rail campaigner Eugene Clarke is a glass half full kind of person.

We caught up with the 72-year-old, now a local Lib Dem councillor, at the site of the new rail route to Leven under construction.

Now set to open in 2024, there was a time when some thought the £116 million project pie in the sky.

Eugene is a season ticket holder at his beloved East Fife FC.

“I call it the pie stall test,” he says.

“At the start of the campaign, I’d go to the pie stall and people would be taking the mick.

“They’d say, ‘did you come here by your train?'”

Eugene at the old Levenmouth railway line before work started to reinstate it. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Eugene tells us how the rail link now under construction brings optimism to Levenmouth amid a bleak economic outlook.

And he admits he was once so demoralised with the campaign, he even thought about walking away.

How did it all start?

Eugene joined the Levenmouth Rail Campaign about a decade ago.

But that was not the start of calls to reinstate the rail line from Thornton to Leven, which carried its last freight in 1966, and passengers in 1969.

A transport pressure group highlighted the potential benefits in 1991.

And former Labour First Minister Henry McLeish, who was a local MP at the time, made renewed calls in 1996.

In 2008, local SNP MSP Tricia Marwick raised the issue in Parliament.

It was an issue that united politicians from all the major political parties – something that might seem like a miracle in today’s climate.

But the same year the Scottish Government’s strategic transport review ruled out the project.

A few years later, Eugene found himself standing at some roadworks in Methil.

“I saw a poster advertising a meeting to get the railway line back.

“I went along and found myself chairing it.”

Levenmouth Rail Campaign was officially launched in 2014.

Eugene remained chairperson until last year, when he stepped down to focus on local politics.

A community unites

“Without the support of the local community, it wouldn’t have succeeded,” says Eugene.

“And things didn’t happen by accident.”

Local school children walking along the disused Levenmouth railway route in May 2019 as the campaign continues to see it reopened. The Scottish Government announced the project was going ahead just three months later. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The campaign, led by a dedicated committee of around 15 people, kept a “bank” of parliamentary questions to help local MSPs keep the issue alive at the Scottish Parliament.

“If they drew lucky and got the chance to ask a question at Holyrood they could get in touch with us.”

He adds: “Something I’m proud about is we managed to keep all the different political parties behind us without falling out, which was pretty good.

“We had a united front supporting it throughout.

“We would go out and set up a wee stall on the High Street or the prom, and just talk and listen to folk.

“The response of people there which was 99.9% positive that kept us going.”

So why did he nearly pack it all in?

False hope

In 2017, local SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth, who is now Scotland’s transport minister, called a debate to discuss the link.

“We all attended. There were buses going through.

“We all thought the then transport secretary Humza Yousaf was giving the go-ahead.

“Then when we read the official transcript the following morning, here he hadn’t.”

He admits: “I was very close to packing it up.”

But the momentum of the other campaigners, and his pals at the pie stall, kept him going.

And in August 2019, Levenmouth finally heard the news it had been waiting for.

The rail line was happening.

What next for Levenmouth now the rail link is happening?

Eugene is now focusing on his role as a councillor for Leven, Kennoway and Largo.

Born in Stenhousemuir, he moved to Fife to teach English at the now closed Buckhaven High School in 1972. But he was only a teacher for a couple of years.

“I realised teaching kids wasn’t really my forte,” he says.

He went on to set up a consultancy, helping businesses with things like running meetings and presentations.

And East Fife FC, where he helped set up the supporters’ trust, remains a big part of his life.

“My mum and dad said if you’re not happy about something you should try to change it.

“You can’t just moan, you’ve got to do something.”

Allen Armstrong who took over as chairperson of Levenmouth Rail Campaign. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Allen Armstrong has taken over as chairperson at Levenmouth Rail Campaign.

Eugene says: “Eventually, the reason we were successful was, with the help of the community, we were able to convince Transport Scotland and everyone else involved that this wasn’t just about transport.

“This is a fantastic chance for Levenmouth to reinvent itself – to be a place that people want to come to for leisure or for sport, or for shopping.

“And I know that will sound daft in the current circumstances.

“At the same time, I genuinely believe it can happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Transport

Consumer rights campaigner Scott Dixon
Taxpayers 'losers' as Fife Council pothole dispute sees authority pay double
Rare vintage posters of Forth Bridge included in sale. Image: Lyon & Turnbull
Gallery: Vintage railway posters of Fife coast included in prestigious online auction
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach's daily X7 cancellations with families…
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Major disruption to Perth and Fife trains due to signalling fault and staff shortages
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
9
Donald Gordon, chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust.
Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops
11
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic issues on M90 for second day with traffic chaos heading to Queensferry Crossing
8
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach's repeated X7 cancellations
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
3
Aileen Wallace-Edgar, owner of Vintage Beauty Box, and Sophie Butler, manager of Sophie Butler Hairdressing.
St Andrews businesses back 'amazing' rail station plan

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2
Courier - News - Jake Keith - Cosp Space Big Coat Project - CR0039080 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Rev Cannon Kenneth Gibson at the Cosy Space, Big Coat Project in St Mary Magdalene Church, Dundee - Monday 24th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Dundee 'heat map' to pinpoint all city's warm banks in battle against fuel poverty
Photo shows a woman with her head in her hands and a table covered in bills and final demand letters.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Threatening letters don't help anyone in a cost of living crisis
A CCTV still showing Kevin Campbell, who was last seen in Montrose. Image: Police Scotland.
Specialist police officers join search for 'much-loved son' missing in Montrose
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City 'as good as any League Two side', says Euan Spark as barista…
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Enerquip.
New jobs tipped after acquisition of Fife machining firm
Peter Pawlett is recovering from surgery to correct his Achilles injury.
4 talking points from Dunfermline v Dundee United reserves as Pars go top and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented