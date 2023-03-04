How I… started fight for St Andrews train station in the 80s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How I… started fight for St Andrews train station in the 80s

By Joanna Bremner
March 4 2023, 6.00am
Jane Ann has been fighting for a St Andrews train station since 1989 - and she's still going. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Jane Ann has been fighting for a St Andrews train station since 1989 - and she's still going. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

It’s been 34 years since Jane Ann Liston began her fight for a St Andrews train station – and her resolve hasn’t faded.

Jane Ann has been campaigning to create a rail link to the university town since 1989.

While studying in St Andrews – for a second time – it became obvious to the then 33-year-old Jane Ann that a train station was a no-brainer.

And though much has changed since the 80s, Jane Ann believes the need for a railway link has outlasted leg warmers.

But how has she kept going through a series of doors closing in her face, unpaid bills and sexism?

If you want a job done right…

In the 1970s, Jane Ann was studying for her first degree at St Andrews.

“I had just been here for a couple of months and had some schoolfriends visiting from Edinburgh,” she explained.

“One of them asked for a railway ticket to St Andrews in 1975.

“I had to say, ‘sorry, you don’t get a railway ticket to St Andrews’. She couldn’t believe it.”

One of the reasons Jane Ann learned to drive and got a car was because of the difficulty involved in getting to St Andrews, and the “faffing around” required at Leuchars. Nowadays she travels mostly by bike.

“When I was back as a student in ’85 I thought, it’s really silly that St Andrews doesn’t have a railway line. Someone should be campaigning for this.”

Jane Ann
Jane Ann in front of the Jigger Inn, July 1989. Image: Jane Ann Liston/Glasgow Herald.

“I kept thinking this, and I kept thinking this… and then I thought ‘to hang with it’.

“It’s like the Bible says: ‘Here am I, send me!’

“I realised I was going to have to do this myself.

“It was just shortly after graduating with my second degree in 1989 that, with one or two other people, I started putting things together.

“The campaign was launched at the community council meeting on September 4 1989.

“That was it. And immediately, people started telling me how difficult it would be.”

‘It would be daft to give up’

Jane Ann has heard “no” many times since that day in 1989.

From a funding refusal in 2019 and plenty local naysayers over the years, she has remained determined throughout.

The latest delay for campaign group StARLink was an unpaid bill which stalled their progress last October.

But she remains as motivated as ever.

Jane Ann campaigned for a train station in St Andrews throughout the 80s and 90s. Image: Jane Ann Liston.

“It would be daft to give up,” Jane Ann said, “because there’s still a problem.

“Climate change is not going to go away, and the tourism industry in St Andrews is not going to go away – we hope.

“The university isn’t going anywhere either.

The justification for having a St Andrews railway hasn’t lessened since 1989, if anything it has increased.”

Jane Ann Liston, StARLink convenor and rail campaigner

“There are always going to be people wanting to come to St Andrews, so we have got to find a sustainable way of getting them here.

“Playing the Old Course over Zoom loses something, doesn’t it?

“The justification for having a St Andrews railway hasn’t lessened since 1989, if anything it has increased.

“[I’ve got] a flat head from banging it against the wall.”

Not the pipe dream of a ‘mad woman’ 

A feature from the 1980s which Jane Ann still has to endure today is sexism.

Jane Ann refuses to be relegated to a corner after the thirty some years she has spent working on the campaign.

She suspects there is a “streak of misogyny” present, perhaps unconsciously, when it comes to her involvement in the campaign.

Many, she says, do not take the campaign seriously.

“I think it has been written off as a mad woman’s idea,” Jane Ann admitted.

But not everyone has that view.

Jane Ann Liston with her Railfuture Campaigner of the Year award.
Railfuture Campaigner of the Year award winner, Jane Ann Liston, with her award at the former St Andrews railway site. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Jane Ann’s decades of tireless campaigning means she was recently recognised with a Railfuture Campaigner of the Year award during a presentation in Holyrood.

“It’s very nice to be recognised,” she said, “it means someone has been paying attention.

“It gives the attempts to expand the rail network more credibility.”

