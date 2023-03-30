Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin Caledonian Railway fans are hoping an Angus cycle lane scheme could see iconic railway line extended to Montrose.

Angus Council has been consulting on various walking and cycling routes to promote eco-friendly, active travel in the region.

The plans involve a path which would connect Brechin and Montrose, situated alongside the operational and disused section of the Caledonian Railway line.

While some locals are against creating the route here – with fears about proposed loss of vegetation – there are also many others that see it as a positive.

There are hopes that this scheme could allow for the extension of the Brechin Caledonian Railway to Montrose.

Brian Taylor is a keen train enthusiast and has visited The Caley countless times.

“It would be fantastic,” he said, “I think it would bring a lot of extra custom to the area.”

Brian continued: “It would be the crème de la crème. Imagine…

“You arrive on the train, step off with your bike. Then cycle back to Montrose for fish and chips.”

Last year, there was disappointment when Angus Council did not bid for millions of pounds of UK Government levelling up cash.

The authority narrowly voted not to support Brechin Caledonian Railway submission for £18m from the levelling up funding round in June.

The Caley charity hoped this money could help them extend the line to Montrose.

Now, they may have found another way. So could this scheme revitalise the charity railway?

‘Enormous positives’ for environment and tourism

Caledonian Railway chairman Jon Gill said the railway is all for Angus’ active travel regeneration.

“I think every way you look at it, there are enormous positives,” he said.

“We’re not going to build more roads to accommodate more cars. We need to find better ways of travelling both for space and environment.

“And if we’re going to do it then I think this option is by far the best one.

“From a tourism point of view, it would be enormous.

“It could also give us the opportunity to get back into Montrose with the railway, which has always been a long-term objective.”

“While it is great having active travel routes improving in towns,” Jon added, “we need to start looking at how to link towns as well.

“There are negatives for us at the railway. The proposed route could impact how we operate and use some of our land.

“But ultimately it would mean that there’s a route between Brechin and Montrose and could allow for the railway to be extended too.”

However, Angus Council isn’t making any promises to help extend the railway line.

A spokesperson said: “We are consulting on options available to improve active travel to some routes in Angus, including Brechin to Montrose, and a shared foot and cycle path alongside the operational and former railway line is one of the options.

“The extension of the operational Caledonian Railway line is outside the scope of the project.”