Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?

One trainspotter said extending the railway line would be "the crème de la crème" for tourists and rail enthusiasts alike.

By Joanna Bremner
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.

Brechin Caledonian Railway fans are hoping an Angus cycle lane scheme could see iconic railway line extended to Montrose.

Angus Council has been consulting on various walking and cycling routes to promote eco-friendly, active travel in the region.

The plans involve a path which would connect Brechin and Montrose, situated alongside the operational and disused section of the Caledonian Railway line.

While some locals are against creating the route here – with fears about proposed loss of vegetation – there are also many others that see it as a positive.

There are hopes that this scheme could allow for the extension of the Brechin Caledonian Railway to Montrose.

Brian Taylor is a keen train enthusiast and has visited The Caley countless times.

“It would be fantastic,” he said, “I think it would bring a lot of extra custom to the area.”

Brian Taylor, bus driver and train enthusiast, wants to see the Brechin to Montrose active travel link go ahead. Pictured here at a diesel gala in 2022 alongside Cameron Irvine. Image: Brian Taylor.

Brian continued: “It would be the crème de la crème. Imagine…

“You arrive on the train, step off with your bike. Then cycle back to Montrose for fish and chips.”

Last year, there was disappointment when Angus Council did not bid for millions of pounds of UK Government levelling up cash.

The authority narrowly voted not to support Brechin Caledonian Railway submission for £18m from the levelling up funding round in June.

The Caley charity hoped this money could help them extend the line to Montrose.

Now, they may have found another way. So could this scheme revitalise the charity railway?

‘Enormous positives’ for environment and tourism

Caledonian Railway chairman Jon Gill said the railway is all for Angus’ active travel regeneration.

“I think every way you look at it, there are enormous positives,” he said.

“We’re not going to build more roads to accommodate more cars. We need to find better ways of travelling both for space and environment.

“And if we’re going to do it then I think this option is by far the best one.

“From a tourism point of view, it would be enormous.

“It could also give us the opportunity to get back into Montrose with the railway, which has always been a long-term objective.”

Chairman Jon at the Brechin Caledonian Railway which could be extended to Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“While it is great having active travel routes improving in towns,” Jon added, “we need to start looking at how to link towns as well.

“There are negatives for us at the railway. The proposed route could impact how we operate and use some of our land.

“But ultimately it would mean that there’s a route between Brechin and Montrose and could allow for the railway to be extended too.”

However, Angus Council isn’t making any promises to help extend the railway line.

A spokesperson said: “We are consulting on options available to improve active travel to some routes in Angus, including Brechin to Montrose, and a shared foot and cycle path alongside the operational and former railway line is one of the options.

“The extension of the operational Caledonian Railway line is outside the scope of the project.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Transport

Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
Newburgh rail supporters want 'budget' train station to keep campaign on the rails
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
Fife and Tayside ScotRail commuters reflect on a shambolic first year since nationalisation
Stagecoach bosses reveal failures behind horror Perth High School bus blaze
3
Return to the old railway stations of Dundee and Fife in our picture special
2
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of 'terrifying' travel
58 passes and £50 spent: Shock figures around pioneering £150k free Angus bus travel…
Bonus for Fife rail travellers as Cross Country trains return to local stations
Ambitious walking and cycling path network could link Angus towns
5

Most Read

1
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
2
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
3
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
4
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
5
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
6
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
7
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k
8
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
10
Angus pervert’s child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…

More from The Courier

Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in
Dundee must beware cup-winners Hamilton says Gary Bowyer ahead of key Championship test
Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world's oldest
Dundee DJ recalls moment she was asked to play Radio 1's Big Weekend -…
Perth gran left fighting for life after three brain aneurysms makes remarkable recovery
Sculptor brothers David and Robert Mach team up with comedian Phill Jupitus for free…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented