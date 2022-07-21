Angus Council accused of ‘lacking ambition’ after Brechin Railway levelling up cash bid blocked for second time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus could be the only council in Scotland not to bid for millions of pounds of UK Government levelling up cash.

It comes after Brechin’s Caledonian Railway was blocked in a last ditch bid to convince councillors to U-turn on a decision not to apply.

Last month the authority narrowly voted not to support the charity’s submission for £18m from the latest levelling up funding round.

The railway hoped a successful LUF bid could boost Angus tourism spending by £20m in five years.

But Angus officials said the financial risks to the council were too great.

Opposition councillors managed to secure a special meeting of the council, which is in recess, on Thursday.

But the heritage railway did not get the opportunity to state its case.

The Caley wanted councillors to consider a revised bid of £9.6m for a smaller number of projects linked to the council-owned railway.

Angus Provost Brian Boyd ruled there had not been a significant change in the material circumstances which led to last month’s decision.

And it meant railway chairman Jon Gill didn’t get the chance to state the award-winning organisation’s case.

He said: “It’s hard to know whether disappointment or anger is the overriding feeling.

“We just don’t feel we have been given any opportunity to engage with the council.

“They own the railway and they haven’t even been out to see us – we could have answered all their questions.

“It just seems ridiculous Angus won’t even have its hat in the ring for this funding.”

Councillor’s anger

Brechin Independent Jill Scott said: “Ambition for Angus appears to be little more than a slogan.

“I am furious the Caledonian Railway were refused the opportunity to present their plans to mitigate the financial risk to Angus Council.

“The railway is a council-owned asset and in my view has not received the support it should have.

“No levelling up money will come to Angus – it is a lost opportunity.

“We have lost the chance to boost the local economy and create employment through this fund.”

Opposition spokesman Derek Wann said: “We are absolutely appalled the meeting was not allowed to progress and that the council has not heard the mitigation that would have been put in place to protect Angus council to risks.

“The SNP administration have no ambition and we can now consider Angus closed for business and investment.”

Administration pledge

But the SNP-led administration say it is not the end of the line for the Caledonian Railway plans.

Brechin councillor Chris Beattie said: “We have continued to liaise with them since the council meeting on June 30 and we appreciate the efforts that went into the changes they made to their original levelling up fund bid in order to mitigate the financial risk to Angus Council.

“If today’s debate had gone ahead, and the motion approved, we would have been happy to continue to support their proposals to explore alternative funding routes in parallel with that process in case the bid fell through.

“However, as the provost made clear, the motion failed to demonstrate a material change had occurred.

“This council will continue to support CRB to realise their ambitions by assisting them to access alternative funding sources.”