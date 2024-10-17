Should we take bus passes away from Perthshire youngsters?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Should we take bus passes away from Perthshire youngsters?

Free bus passes for under 22's has proved popular with youngsters. But should the scheme be continued or even extended to rail travel?

Councillor Alasdair Bailey thinks the free bus passes should be extended to rail travel. Image: Steve MacDougall/Kim Cessford/Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.
Councillor Alasdair Bailey thinks the free bus passes should be extended to rail travel. Image: Steve MacDougall/Kim Cessford/Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

Young people in Perthshire have now been benefiting from free bus travel for nearly three years.

The free bus travel scheme for 5-21 year olds was launched in January 2021.

Since then the Scottish Government estimates that around 170 million journeys have been made by young people using National Entitlement Cards.

But not everybody sees the scheme in a positive light.

Some bus users and local politicians across Scotland have claimed that the scheme is giving rise to an increase in anti-social behaviour.

And there have been suggestions that it should be scrapped.

Councillor Alasdair Bailey represents Scottish Labour in the Carse of Gowrie, which is an area that has faced bus cuts and disruption in recent months.

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He believes the scheme should be extended to journeys on Scotland’s railways, with peak rail fares increasing in cost last month.

“A significant shortcoming of the scheme is the fact that it applies to long-distance coach but not train travel,” he says.

“It seems odd to me that when the Scottish Government tells us about financial constraint, it can find the money to subsidise inter-city coach travel.”

Should free bus passes be extended to rail travel?

Councillor Bailey continues: “And as a direct competitor to its own publicly-owned trains on many corridors.

“Giving young people a more meaningful discount on the trains could fill empty seats there that are already heavily subsidised by the taxpayer.”

However, Councillor Bailey acknowledges that the SNP government’s bus passes have had a positive effect.

“The free bus travel for under 22’s has been a fantastic thing for both the young people and the parents in my ward”, he adds.

stagecoach buses cancelled
A 39 Stagecoach bus in Errol. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Bus timetable woes aside, it means that young people can get about without relying on their parents’ cars.

“It will also hopefully lead to a generation of people who once again see the bus as a normal means of travel.

“And that has to be good for our climate change and congestion reduction goals.”

In January 2023 the manager of the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee told The Courier that free bus passes had been partly to blame for a spree of vandalism in the city centre. 

But these issues have become less prominent in recent months.

‘Under 22’s are polite and considerate’

Drew Smart is the chairman of the Glenfarg Community Transport Group and a volunteer bus driver.

The group has reinstated bus travel to the small Perthshire village, connecting it to Perth, Kinross and Tillicoultry.

A recent trip on the regular 55 service shows that it is popular amongst youngsters.

One told me that it had made it much easier for her to visit her friends in Kinross.

“Most of our fares come from concessions and the under 22’s in particular”, he says.

Drew Smart prepares to drive the 55 service to Kinross and then onwards on the 23 to Tillicoultry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“We find that the under 22’s are very polite and considerate when it comes to using the bus.

“And we have no anti-social behaviour on the buses from young folk.

“It gets a lot of bad press in some areas that young folk get on the bus in big crowds.

“It’s because they realise that they can now get down to Kinross to see their pals and come back on a bus after school because of their bus pass.

“They appreciate being able to use that.

“It would be a huge blow to us if that was ever withdrawn because we get a lot of fares from young people using the bus.”

Transport Scotland: Anti-social behaviour ‘simply not acceptable’

The Scottish Government sees the scheme as a “transformational policy” that supports its aim to prevent child poverty.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The vast majority of passengers travelling under the National Concessionary Travel Schemes behave appropriately.

“However, there is a minority of people, of all ages, who abuse their entitlement, including to commit offences.

“This can result in serious harm to bus employees and passengers. It is simply not acceptable.

“Transport Scotland is working with operators and stakeholders to develop further sanctions and preventative measures including the temporary suspension of concessionary cards.

“The concessionary travel schemes extends to bus as this is the most widely used form of public transport.

“Students aged 16-25 can benefit from almost a third off most train fares with a National Rail Card. 

“We’re committed to ensuring as many people as possible can benefit from affordable, available and accessible public transport.”

More from Transport

Drew Smart and Douglas Fraser with a bus from the Glenfarg Community Transport's fleet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How did the Glenfarg community get its bus service back on the road?
3
Chris and Jack with the 10-year old Tesla. Image: Kim Cessford.
Revisiting Scotland's first Tesla with Chris van der Kuyl
Brett Brough shares a joke with the chair of the Dundee Cycling Forum Valentine Scarlett. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Should Dundee's roads be more accessible for cyclists and those with disabilities?
13
The Kia EV3
Discover the future of driving at Fiskens’ Kia EV3 exclusive event
Kim Rennie waits at the main bus stop in Ferryden near Montrose.
Is public transport too dangerous for women and how do we fix that in…
3
Lyall Allan, from Buckhaven, at Leven railway station.
Fife wheelchair user teams up with transport giant to fix 'broken' accessible train travel
The Forfar Road and Kingsway junction can prove difficult for motorists. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.
We rank five Dundee junctions that can prove confusing for visitors
6
Skootz opened an e-scooter store on Lyon Street, Dundee in August. Image: James Simpson/DCT Media.
Should e-scooters be legal in Dundee?
25
The MG3 is an economical and well equipped supermini. Image: Jack McKeown.
Why 'value' MG3 Hybrid supermini is a winner on East Neuk's rural roads
2
Train passengers make their way in and out of Dundee train station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Is the return of ScotRail's peak rail fares a betrayal of Dundee passengers?
8

Conversation