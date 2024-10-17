Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year seeking festive Fife and Tayside households

The hunt is on to find Scotland’s next Christmas Home of the Year.

The hit BBC show is returning for a one-off festive special – and its makers are looking for homes in Tayside and Fife.

If you have a stunning festive home you want to share with the world this Christmas,

then the team behind Scotland’s Home of the Year want to hear from you.

From flats to farmhouses, cottages to castles, and maisonettes to

mansions, if you’re crazy about Christmas, the BBC would love you to get in touch.

The show’s judges, interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale, along with architect Danny Campbell, will be searching Scotland for the finest festive home.

Perthshire Christmas winner

Two years ago a cottage in Perthshire was crowned Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

Easter Shian is in Glen Quaich, midway between Crieff, Dunkeld and Aberfeldy. It’s owned by Debbie Halls-Evans and her husband Dave.

They were overjoyed that their cottage won the Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year title.

We were just delighted,” Debbie said. “Our style is quite different so we weren’t sure how it would go down with the judges.

“We had friends, family and the local community round for a watch party when the show was broadcast. It went on until around 1.30am.”

Meanwhile, 2023 saw Bay Tree House in Edinburgh win Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

Their home was praised for its fun-filled, hand-made and colourful approach to Christmas.

One of the shortlisted homes last year was Beit Al Milad in Auchterarder, which is owned by Flo and Paul Gebara.

The couple have been going crazy for Christmas for every one of the 10 years they’ve lived in Auchterarder. Before that they spent 22 years in Dubai, where they didn’t let the sweltering desert location cramp their Christmas style.

They have at least one tree in every room of the house, and frequently much more. And handmade Christmas village models collected over more than two decades are on display everywhere.

Anna Campbell-Jones

Judge Anna Campbell-Jones told The Courier what she will be looking for in the Christmas homes she views:

She said: “We are looking for the ultimate expression of seasonal joy.

“Each year the ante is upped and I fully expect to have my mind boggled (or should that be baubled?!) this year.

“As always I’m looking for clever tricks and homemade marvels that are kind to both pocket and planet, but most of all I want to be dazzled by the homeowners’ originality and personal style.”

Filming for Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year will take place in late November.

If you want to be considered send the programme makers your contact details, a brief description of how you decorate your home at Christmas, and a selection of interior and exterior photos

You can enter via scotlandshomes@iwcmedia.co.uk or message the Instagram

account @scotlandshomeoftheyear. The deadline is noon on November 14, 2024.