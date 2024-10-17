Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year seeking festive Fife and Tayside households

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year seeking festive Fife and Tayside households

Could you be living in Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year?

By Jack McKeown
Judges Danny Campbell, Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale. Image: IWC Media.
Judges Danny Campbell, Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale. Image: IWC Media.

The hunt is on to find Scotland’s next Christmas Home of the Year.

The hit BBC show is returning for a one-off festive special – and its makers are looking for homes in Tayside and Fife.

If you have a stunning festive home you want to share with the world this Christmas,
then the team behind Scotland’s Home of the Year want to hear from you.

The judges with the 2023 winners at Bay Tree House in Edinburgh. Image: IWC Media.

From flats to farmhouses, cottages to castles, and maisonettes to
mansions, if you’re crazy about Christmas, the BBC would love you to get in touch.

The show’s judges, interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale, along with architect Danny Campbell, will be searching Scotland for the finest festive home.

Perthshire Christmas winner

Two years ago a cottage in Perthshire was crowned Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

Easter Shian is in Glen Quaich, midway between Crieff, Dunkeld and Aberfeldy. It’s owned by Debbie Halls-Evans and her husband Dave.

They were overjoyed that their cottage won the Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year title.

Perthshire cottage Easter Shian was crowned Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2022. Image: IWC Media.

We were just delighted,” Debbie said. “Our style is quite different so we weren’t sure how it would go down with the judges.

“We had friends, family and the local community round for a watch party when the show was broadcast. It went on until around 1.30am.”

Meanwhile, 2023 saw Bay Tree House in Edinburgh win Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

Their home was praised for its fun-filled, hand-made and colourful approach to Christmas.

One of the shortlisted homes last year was Beit Al Milad in Auchterarder, which is owned by Flo and Paul Gebara.

Flo and Paul outside their Auchterarder home. Image: Kirsty Anderson.

The couple have been going crazy for Christmas for every one of the 10 years they’ve lived in Auchterarder. Before that they spent 22 years in Dubai, where they didn’t let the sweltering desert location cramp their Christmas style.

They have at least one tree in every room of the house, and frequently much more. And handmade Christmas village models collected over more than two decades are on display everywhere.

Anna Campbell-Jones

Judge Anna Campbell-Jones told The Courier what she will be looking for in the Christmas homes she views:

She said: “We are looking for the ultimate expression of seasonal joy.

“Each year the ante is upped and I fully expect to have my mind boggled (or should that be baubled?!) this year.

Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year judge Anna Campbell-Jones. Image IWC Media.

“As always I’m looking for clever tricks and homemade marvels that are kind to both pocket and planet, but most of all I want to be dazzled by the homeowners’ originality and personal style.”

Filming for Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year will take place in late November.

If you want to be considered send the programme makers your contact details, a brief description of how you decorate your home at Christmas, and a selection of interior and exterior photos

 

You can enter via scotlandshomes@iwcmedia.co.uk or message the Instagram
account @scotlandshomeoftheyear. The deadline is noon on November 14, 2024.

More from Property

The two flats have an unbeatable seaside setting. Image: Rettie.
Pair of seafront Lower Largo apartments on sale for almost £1 million
This stunning coach house was TSPC's top property in September. Image: TSPC.
Historic Broughty Ferry Coach House was TSPC's most-viewed property last month
44 West Road, Newport.
'Truly unique' family home in Newport on the banks of the Tay for sale
Easter Cottage in Crail.
'Rarely available' former fisherman's cottage with sea views for sale in Fife's East Neuk
The Corner Hotel is up for sale
Carnoustie hotel within walking distance of Links golf course up for sale
Brig O' Tay, Newport-on-Tay.
Newport-on-Tay bar owner to 'enjoy life' as he confirms retirement after 14 years
Milton House in Milton of Balgonie for sale
Stunning four-bed energy-efficient Georgian home for sale in Fife
Campion homes development
Find your dream home with Campion Homes
The Village Inn Pub, Dunfermline.
Dunfermline pub with 'huge potential' on sale for under £250,000
Nether Kinneddar House near Saline. Image: Rettie
Fife home with tennis court and 10 acres of land for sale

Conversation