Short trains leaving Fife commuters ‘stranded’ as 700+ services cancelled in a year

New figures have revealed that more than 500 trains from Inverkeithing to Edinburgh were cancelled in the first 10 months of last year.

ScotRail released the figures in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

They show that there were 548 “full” cancellations and 224 “part” cancellations to trains heading towards Edinburgh from Inverkeithing up to November 7.

This means just under 2% of the timetabled ScotRail trains on this section of line were cancelled.

Meanwhile, 615 trains ran 10-14 minutes late and 1,038 trains ran more than nine minutes late.

The FOI was submitted by the office of Murdo Fraser, Scottish Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife.

Separately released figures also revealed more than 50% of a rush-hour service from Perth to Edinburgh were formed of fewer carriages than scheduled.

Mr Fraser said: “These latest figures produced by ScotRail are scandalous.

“They show how chaotic the rail service is for most rail passengers in Fife.

“I have been raising the issue of ScotRail using short-running trains on the Fife Circle Line for years at Holyrood with SNP Government Ministers.

“I have experienced many incidents where only two carriages bound for Edinburgh were used at peak commuter time in the morning.

“This has led to dozens of commuters being left stranded on the platform at Inverkeithing and therefore late for work.

“I wrote to the transport secretary in October to highlight this ongoing problem.

“But I was disappointed that she listed a plethora of reasons why there are problems on the Fife rail line.

“Fife rail commuters need more than warm words.”

What was behind the Fife train cancellations?

ScotRail’s figures also revealed the primary causes of the train cancellations.

The leading reason was infrastructure.

This accounted for 207 of the “full” cancellations to Inverkeithing services.

Another 175 were fully cancelled due to fleet issues and 139 due to train crew issues.

The operator also cited “external” reasons for 23 of its full cancellations.

Mr Fraser added: “It shows that it is time ScotRail rolled out newer updated trains.

“And it also demonstrates the impact of train drivers who refused to work at weekends or have taken strike action.”

However, the ScotRail figures show that 24,323 or 85% of the services weren’t cancelled and were either on time or running less than five minutes late.

‘Passengers deserve better experience’

Claire Barker, Scottish Labour transport spokesperson and Mid Scotland MSP, also called for improved capacity on Fife trains.

Ms Barker cited figures that showed the 7.16am service from Perth to Edinburgh was formed of fewer carriages than scheduled on 15 of its 26 journeys in November.

Meanwhile, the 7am service from Perth to Edinburgh was short-formed on nine of its 21 timetabled journeys.

Ms Barker said: “Issues with overcrowded, delayed or cancelled rail services are a problem that constituents raise with me time and again.

“Late running services, cancellations and trains running with fewer carriages all cause disruption for rail users and we need to see swift action to improve the situation.

“The Scottish Government need to do more to ensure that rail travel is an attractive option.

“Instead of leaving passengers unable to board trains, or standing in overcrowded carriages.

“Passengers deserve a far better experience than is being delivered.

“For years Fife commuters have been promised improvements to rail services by the Scottish Government, but they are still waiting.”

Transport Scotland referred The Courier to ScotRail when approached for comment.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “ScotRail operates more than 2,100 services every day, with around nine out of 10 of those services running on time, and getting customers to where they need to be.

“Through our delay repay guarantee, anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim money back through the ScotRail website or mobile app.

“We are absolutely committed to delivering the best possible service for customers throughout the country, and everyone at ScotRail is working hard to deliver the safe and reliable railway that our customers expect and deserve.”