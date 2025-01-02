Short trains leaving Fife commuters ‘stranded’ as 700+ services cancelled in a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Transport

Short trains leaving Fife commuters ‘stranded’ as 700+ services cancelled in a year

The figures "show how chaotic the rail service is for most rail passengers in Fife", according to an MSP.

By Finn Nixon
A ScotRail train passes through Fife. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
A ScotRail train passes through Fife. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

New figures have revealed that more than 500 trains from Inverkeithing to Edinburgh were cancelled in the first 10 months of last year.

ScotRail released the figures in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

They show that there were 548 “full” cancellations and 224 “part” cancellations to trains heading towards Edinburgh from Inverkeithing up to November 7.

This means just under 2% of the timetabled ScotRail trains on this section of line were cancelled.

Meanwhile, 615 trains ran 10-14 minutes late and 1,038 trains ran more than nine minutes late.

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

The FOI was submitted by the office of Murdo Fraser, Scottish Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife.

Separately released figures also revealed more than 50% of a rush-hour service from Perth to Edinburgh were formed of fewer carriages than scheduled.

Mr Fraser said: “These latest figures produced by ScotRail are scandalous.

“They show how chaotic the rail service is for most rail passengers in Fife.

“I have been raising the issue of ScotRail using short-running trains on the Fife Circle Line for years at Holyrood with SNP Government Ministers.

“I have experienced many incidents where only two carriages bound for Edinburgh were used at peak commuter time in the morning.

“This has led to dozens of commuters being left stranded on the platform at Inverkeithing and therefore late for work.

“I wrote to the transport secretary in October to highlight this ongoing problem.

“But I was disappointed that she listed a plethora of reasons why there are problems on the Fife rail line.

“Fife rail commuters need more than warm words.”

What was behind the Fife train cancellations?

ScotRail’s figures also revealed the primary causes of the train cancellations.

The leading reason was infrastructure.

This accounted for 207 of the “full” cancellations to Inverkeithing services.

Another 175 were fully cancelled due to fleet issues and 139 due to train crew issues.

The operator also cited “external” reasons for 23 of its full cancellations.

Mr Fraser added: “It shows that it is time ScotRail rolled out newer updated trains.

“And it also demonstrates the impact of train drivers who refused to work at weekends or have taken strike action.”

However, the ScotRail figures show that 24,323 or 85% of the services weren’t cancelled and were either on time or running less than five minutes late.

‘Passengers deserve better experience’

Claire Barker, Scottish Labour transport spokesperson and Mid Scotland MSP, also called for improved capacity on Fife trains.

Ms Barker cited figures that showed the 7.16am service from Perth to Edinburgh was formed of fewer carriages than scheduled on 15 of its 26 journeys in November.

Meanwhile, the 7am service from Perth to Edinburgh was short-formed on nine of its 21 timetabled journeys.

Claire Barker. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Ms Barker said: “Issues with overcrowded, delayed or cancelled rail services are a problem that constituents raise with me time and again.

“Late running services, cancellations and trains running with fewer carriages all cause disruption for rail users and we need to see swift action to improve the situation.

“The Scottish Government need to do more to ensure that rail travel is an attractive option.

“Instead of leaving passengers unable to board trains, or standing in overcrowded carriages.

“Passengers deserve a far better experience than is being delivered.

“For years Fife commuters have been promised improvements to rail services by the Scottish Government, but they are still waiting.”

Transport Scotland referred The Courier to ScotRail when approached for comment.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “ScotRail operates more than 2,100 services every day, with around nine out of 10 of those services running on time, and getting customers to where they need to be.

“Through our delay repay guarantee, anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim money back through the ScotRail website or mobile app.

“We are absolutely committed to delivering the best possible service for customers throughout the country, and everyone at ScotRail is working hard to deliver the safe and reliable railway that our customers expect and deserve.”

More from Transport

Alan with lorries
Owner of Angus transport firm has no plans to retire at 82
2
Customs Roundabout in Stirling deals with heavy traffic daily. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
We ranked Stirling's worst roundabouts - do you agree?
The CavForth AB1 route was launched in May 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Why has Fife's 'driverless' bus service failed - and will it ever come back?
6
Freuchie and Giffordtown may soon see bus stops reinstated
Axed bus services could be reinstated in two Fife villages
Courier/Tele News. File pics of Stagecoach and Xplore Dundee buses at High Street/Nethergate. Pic shows; Stagecoach Bus in Dundee. Tuesday, 22nd January, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Community victory as controversial Cupar bus stop cut reversed
Jerry Forde at home near Dunblane.
Dunblane man's gritting anger after ambulance called to his fall on icy footpath
2
Flixbus will run some services on Christmas Day. Image: Flixbus
Ember and Flixbus to run Christmas Day services in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Congestion in Dundee
Readers react with fury to £15 a day Dundee driving charge idea
25
One of the 'driverless' buses that Stagecoach uses on its AB1 route. Supplied: Stagecoach
Fife to lose world's first 'driverless' bus service after Stagecoach announcement
9
A Xplore double decker bus in Dundee City Centre.
Xplore Dundee confirms Christmas bus timetable changes

Conversation