Dundee prison spends more on meals than some Scottish hospitals

Dundee’s Bella Centre where Kirriemuir killer Tasmin Glass spent time before release spends more on meals than some Scottish hospitals, it has been revealed.

The prison, billed as a UK-first when it opened in August 2022, spends £5.26 on meals every day.

It compares to just £3.01 in NHS Highland and £3.69 in NHS Ayrshire and Arran.

The information was released under freedom of information laws. NHS Tayside did not reveal how much it spends on meals for patients each day.

The Scottish Conservatives said it was “outrageous” that some prisoners are better fed than those recuperating in hospital.

The Bella Centre’s meal costs are above the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) average – £4.27.

Scotland also spends more feeding prisoners than England and Wales – where the average is £2.70 per day.

Deputy leader Rachel Hamilton said the SNP government should look at the disparity.

Scots will ‘wonder why more money being spent on prisoners’

She said: “Scots will be wondering why more money is being spent per prisoner here compared to what is being spent in England and Wales.

“Complaints about the food served up in Scotland’s hospitals is sadly all too common so it is appalling that prisoners seem to be getting better treatment.

“It is common sense that more should be spent serving up healthy and nutritional dishes to poorly patients. The public and victims of crime will rightly question why criminals behind bars receive better quality meals than patients stuck in Scotland’s hospitals.

“SNP ministers should urgently look into this spending disparity and ensure patients are prioritised over prisoners.”

Prisoners receive ‘varied and nutritious diet’

The SPS said it was not reasonable to compare the Bella Centre’s meal costs with other prisons where more than 1,400 can be locked up at once.

A prison service spokesman said: “Our staff work hard to serve a varied and nutritious diet to people in our care, while also ensuring value for money.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said food for patients and prisoners was the responsibility of individual health boards and the SPS.

The Bella Centre, located in the Hilltown, is a custody unit which houses up to 16 women across three “shared houses”.

Those resident have been deemed suitable to serve out the final part of their prison sentence in the community.

Tasmin Glass, who was convicted of the murder of Arbroath oil worker Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir, spent time at the unit before she was released on parole half-way through her 10-year prison sentence.

While resident women are supported to live independently and develop skills for release, they are often trusted to walk or travel to places of work in the community themselves, returning when their job is done.