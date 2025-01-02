Dundee prison spends more on meals than some Scottish hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee prison spends more on meals than some Scottish hospitals

Dundee's Bella Centre - the custody unit where killer Tasmin Glass spent time before release - spends more than £5 a day on meals.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee Prison Bella Centre Hilltown
The Bella Community Custody Unit opened in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee’s Bella Centre where Kirriemuir killer Tasmin Glass spent time before release spends more on meals than some Scottish hospitals, it has been revealed.

The prison, billed as a UK-first when it opened in August 2022, spends £5.26 on meals every day.

It compares to just £3.01 in NHS Highland and £3.69 in NHS Ayrshire and Arran.

The information was released under freedom of information laws. NHS Tayside did not reveal how much it spends on meals for patients each day.

The Scottish Conservatives said it was “outrageous” that some prisoners are better fed than those recuperating in hospital.

The communal dining area at the Bella Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Bella Centre’s meal costs are above the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) average – £4.27.

Scotland also spends more feeding prisoners than England and Wales – where the average is £2.70 per day.

Deputy leader Rachel Hamilton said the SNP government should look at the disparity.

Scots will ‘wonder why more money being spent on prisoners’

She said: “Scots will be wondering why more money is being spent per prisoner here compared to what is being spent in England and Wales.

“Complaints about the food served up in Scotland’s hospitals is sadly all too common so it is appalling that prisoners seem to be getting better treatment.

“It is common sense that more should be spent serving up healthy and nutritional dishes to poorly patients. The public and victims of crime will rightly question why criminals behind bars receive better quality meals than patients stuck in Scotland’s hospitals.

“SNP ministers should urgently look into this spending disparity and ensure patients are prioritised over prisoners.”

Prisoners receive ‘varied and nutritious diet’

The SPS said it was not reasonable to compare the Bella Centre’s meal costs with other prisons where more than 1,400 can be locked up at once.

A prison service spokesman said: “Our staff work hard to serve a varied and nutritious diet to people in our care, while also ensuring value for money.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said food for patients and prisoners was the responsibility of individual health boards and the SPS.

Tasmin Glass Angus killer
The Parole Board decided Tasmin Glass can be released after serving five years. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The Bella Centre, located in the Hilltown, is a custody unit which houses up to 16 women across three “shared houses”.

Those resident have been deemed suitable to serve out the final part of their prison sentence in the community.

Tasmin Glass, who was convicted of the murder of Arbroath oil worker Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir, spent time at the unit before she was released on parole half-way through her 10-year prison sentence.

While resident women are supported to live independently and develop skills for release, they are often trusted to walk or travel to places of work in the community themselves, returning when their job is done.

More from Scottish politics

Politicians often make bold claims about how NHS performance compares across the UK.
After Tayside and Fife criticism, does Scotland's NHS perform better than England's?
2
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Full list of NHS Tayside data breaches in past two years
2
Dundee refugee meets first minister John Swinney.
Syrian refugee family see Dundee future after violent end to Assad rule
4
The Fife Carers' Centre is facing a £20,000 tax hike.
Fife care charity battles to help struggling families as £20k tax hike hits
Dorothy Bain KC
Scotland's top law officer breaks silence on under-fire Eljamel police probe
CR0051372, Megan Avolio, Dundee. General view pictures of Dundee University landmarks, including signage close ups. Picture Shows; Dundee University Scrymgeor Building, Park Place, Dundee, 20th Dec 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee University crisis: What we know so far
7
St Andrews University
St Andrews University hit by ‘substantial increase’ in financial deficit
Dundee University
Dundee University cuts postgraduate teaching posts in cash crisis
4
Staff say they have no confidence in the management team remaining after the resignation of principal Professor Iain Gillespie.
Dundee University staff overwhelmingly vote 'no confidence' in bosses over financial crisis
22
Dundee University Life Sciences
3 Dundee University successes achieved while bosses preside over financial crisis

Conversation