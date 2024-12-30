Tayside killers among 63 criminals released on parole in Scotland this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Tayside killers among 63 criminals released on parole in Scotland this year

Angus killer Tasmin Glass and a murderer imprisoned at Castle Huntly among dozens freed.

By Sean O'Neil
Tasmin Glass Angus killer
The Parole Board decided Tasmin Glass can be released after serving five years. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Tayside killers are among at least 63 violent offenders released on parole in Scotland this year.

Tasmin Glass, jailed for her role in the death of Angus oil worker Steven Donaldson, and a murderer imprisoned at HMP Castle Huntly were both granted freedom by the parole board in 2024.

They are among 23 killers released from Scottish prisons in the last 12 months.

Another two violent criminals at Castle Huntly, the open prison near Longforgan, were also paroled.

HMP Castle Huntly Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Due to the nature of how parole decisions are published, it is unclear what crimes were committed by many of those released.

This means the number of killers returning to society is likely greater than 23.

Additionally, the number of prisoners released on parole in 2024 is also greater than the currently reported 63.

This is due to release decisions not being published immediately and many releases not published at all.

Why release numbers are higher than reported

The Parole Board for Scotland is only legally obliged to publish anonymised decision summaries of prisoners on indeterminate sentences who have been released.

These are criminals given a punishment part of their sentence which they must serve before going before the parole panel.

This includes prisoners like Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh who was sentenced to a minimum of five years for a brutal assault on Linda McDonald.

His Order for Lifelong Restriction (ORL) sentence means he may never be released – but McIntosh is now eligible for parole consideration every two years.

However, decisions concerning determinate sentence prisoners, those sentenced to a set time in prison, are not published.

Sean McGowan. Image: Supplied

These are prisoners like Angus killer Tasmin Glass, Dundee rapist Sean McGowan and Perth killer Robbie Smullen who have all been before the panel this year.

It is also these type of criminals who are automatically considered for parole halfway through their sentences.

Glass was released in July having served just five of her ten-year sentence for culpable homicide.

Law changes would give clearer picture

Through our A Voice for Victims campaign, The Courier has been campaigning for more transparency in how more parole decisions are reached.

The Parole Board for Scotland has said they could publish all decisions and remove anonymity if the Scottish Government changed the law.

Colin Spivey. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Speaking to The Courier in August, Colin Spivey, chief executive of the parole board, said: “Our position, I think, is that we were quite happy to publish all of them – every single decision – but there would have been quite a resource implication.

“The anonymisation is part of the rules so we are required to make the summaries anonymous.

“The government might want to look at that in terms of policy, we would have no objections to that.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The latest care inspections include criticism of the 'dirty' kitchen floor at Craigie House in Crossgates. Image: Google Street View
Care round-up: 'Dirty' kitchen floor at Fife home and Monifieth childminder's dog played with…
David Mackenzie studied at DJCAD
15 famous faces you didn't know were educated in Dundee and Angus
Hydrogen-fuelled bin lorries will not be coming to the roads of Angus. Image: Shutterstock.
Hydrogen-powered Angus refuse trucks idea binned in secret
John Gray in berry tunnel
Angus berry firm profits boost signals green shoots of recovery
The man exposed himself in Springfield Park, Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / TheDC Thomson
Police hunt flasher who exposed himself in Arbroath park
A yellow warning for snow has been issued. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Heavy snow forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling on New Year's Day
The West Port store will close
Customers 'gutted' after 'beautiful' Arbroath boutique announces closure
RNLB Elizabeth of Glamis on station at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: 'No immediate' RNLI plans to replace Broughty Ferry lifeboat with promised £2.5m craft
2
Elinor Phillips and pony Billy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus woman Elinor 'popped along' to help local RDA and stayed at reins for…
2
Annual Charity Tractor Run for Broughty Ferry RNLI 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Great pictures from fundraising Angus tractor run for Ferry lifeboat

Conversation