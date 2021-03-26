A Montrose firm has been appointed to construct the steel structure for the new operations and maintenance (O&M) base for an Angus wind farm.

Steel fabricators Harry Maiden Ltd has been tasked with installing the metal framework of the new building at Montrose Port.

The building will operate as the base for the Seagreen offshore wind farm, which is located almost 17 miles off the town’s coast.

A £3bn joint venture between Total (51%) and SSE Renewables (49%), Seagreen will be Scotland’s largest and deepest offshore wind farm when complete.

It will provide a “significant contribution” to Scotland’s net-zero ambition and enough clean, renewable energy to power 1.6 million homes.

Keeping work local

A key principle of the Seagreen project is the insistence that, wherever possible, local contractors should be used for various stages of construction.

By keeping business within the regional economy it ensures as many people as possible feel the benefits from the project.

Gordon Maiden, Managing Director at Harry Maiden Ltd, said the Montrose firm was thrilled to be working on the wind farm project.

He said: “We are delighted to be working on the construction of the O&M building for Seagreen at the Montrose Port South Quay.

“I think it is great for the area that local companies are involved with this large wind farm project, and indeed we in turn are also sourcing steel, hiring cranes, etc. locally.

“The construction site is very close to our premises, which is ideal as we share a perimeter fence with the South Quay.

Wind farm to provide community fund

“Being a fifth-generation family business, over many years we have been involved in a lot of harbour improvement projects and also spin off work from the boats and companies that are located within it.

“When the port is busy the whole area seems to benefit and hopefully this will continue.”

As well as local businesses benefitting during the construction phase, the Seagreen wind farm will also support a £1.8M community benefit fund which is currently under discussion with local community councils.

‘Real coup’

Captain Tom Hutchison, Chief Executive at Montrose Port Authority, said: “Securing the O&M base for Seagreen was a real coup for Montrose – not just the port, but the town and wider Angus region too.

“We are proud to utilise local contractors wherever possible and Harry Maiden Ltd has been a valued supplier to the Port for many years.

“We were therefore delighted when main contractor Pert Bruce awarded the contract to erect the steel structure for the new building which will be a vital part of the harbour community for years to come.”

First power at the Seagreen wind farm is expected by the end of 2021, coming onshore at Tealing, with full power coming on stream by the end of 2022.

