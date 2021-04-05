Rise in sales for Perth construction firm Algo despite pandemic

Tayside construction company Algo has reported a fall in profits but a rise in turnover in its most recent financial year.

Directors at the firm are also said to have taken steps to ensure that it comes out of the Covid-19 pandemic in as healthy a position as possible.

Algo, which employed nearly 100 people during the 12-month period to the end of June 2020, has offices at the Algo Business Centre in Glenearn Road, Perth.

It describes itself as “renowned throughout Scotland” as a building contractor who can be trusted to deliver on time and on budget.

Profits fall last year

The latest accounts for the business have just been filed at Companies House.

Algo’s pre-tax profits dropped to £653,963 – compared to £818,886 the year before.

However, it managed to increase turnover to £19.34 million from £18.45m previously.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

The business was set up 25 years ago by farmer Peter Alexander, from Mains of Mause, near Blairgowrie.

He felt that the quality of his products and his workmanship would speak for themselves.

Algo says Peter steadily grew the firm into one of Scotland’s construction-industry success stories.

He is still a non-executive director at the venture – and Algo says he provides comprehensive expertise to the management team.

Peter’s son, Murray, is managing director of the business.

The strategic report with Algo’s results states that that the directors are “confident” that the company will continue to operate profitably.

The customer base is described as strong, loyal and varied.

Diverse range of projects

During the last financial year, Algo’s projects included being contractor for the new Trinity Church in York Place, Perth, while it also constructed a Co-operative store and an additional two retail units at Forres in Moray.

Algo’s business sectors are listed on its website as commercial, industrial and agricultural.

The company’s portfolio of commercial buildings is reported to have grown steadily over the years.

It adds: “With our own extremely-successful Algo Business Centre and repeat custom from prestigious clients such as Castlecroft, Algo has gained a wealth of experience building specifically for serviced office providers.”

Algo also says that it has built retail outlets for large, independent Scottish names such as House of Bruar, while the construction of veterinary practices has also become a niche market for the business.

© Paul Reid

Algo’s background in agricultural buildings spans back to the early 1980s, when Peter first developed livestock feeding and handling systems at his farm.

The firm says it is the clear leader for agricultural building throughout Central Scotland.

It adds: “Although alike in their aesthetic qualities, our agricultural buildings and sheds are far from kit construction.

“As bespoke design and builds, each project is looked at in its entirety to ensure areas of importance such as environment, business growth, planning-department regulations and long-term diversification are all considered when drawing up plans and putting together designs.”

Previous Algo projects have been a purpose built showroom for Perthshire Caravans, the farm shop for Balgove Larder in St Andrews, the Madoch Centre community hub in St Madoes and Errol Village Hall extension.