Mary Jane Duncan: It’s OK to let go of productivity and watch Gogglebox instead

Whoever came up with the idea behind Gogglebox is a television mastermind.

While not a massive fan of reality shows – the shame of watching the first ever Big Brother will never be fully shaken off – to my surprise along came Gogglebox.

Normal every day families getting paid to watch telly. To sit on their couch in the comfort of their own homes with a nice wee plate of cakes and a cup of tea.

Mind blown

To view the very same programmes we (normal people) watch, all while we watch THEM. My mind is blown.

More hysterical? Gogglebox Kids. There is one wee gorgeous chap who is far more intellectually superior to me and I DON’T EVEN MIND!

The quips he spouts are priceless and I can’t help hoping his parents record every single one to play on a loop at his 21st, when he’s all grown up, has left home, and is ruling the world. Finally, we have celebrity Gogglebox.

Easy viewing

I’ll quickly point out I don’t watch every episode. It sits patiently on our Sky planner waiting for a night when I’m too tired to watch something with substance or a plot.

But when all other preferred programmes are exhausted, Gogglebox never fails.

It’s reliably easy, relatable and installs the comforting notion that regardless of all the horrible stuff going on in the world, the whole nation over we are all watching similar things that provoke comparable reactions.

Banter

Confessing I’m rather late to the party almost feels like I’m outing my low brow television choices by admission of my enjoyment.

However, I can’t help but love Lorraine Kelly’s daughter for announcing her love of champagne consumption or the comfortable banter between Rylan and his Mum.

Roman and Martin Kemp? Too cute, more like a pair of mischievous teenage besties than father and son.

Flying the nest

These relationships bring hope to a mum whose eldest is about the fly the nest.

I hope she’ll come home and cuddle up on the couch to watch trash TV with me even after she’s officially ‘left’.

Emotions are already flying high thanks to ‘Back to School’ week here for us.

It’s been a phased return with middle starting on Wednesday and smug littlest not having to return until Friday.

It’s quiet

I know we’ll all feel the house to be a little quieter. A little less chaotic. Fewer shouts enquiring about the location of favourite trainers or predictable ‘what’s for lunch’ cries.

I wanted to take a road trip before they started back. Maybe the coveted NC500 or down south to visit much missed friends?

However, my bank account strongly suggested it be a trip to work. So, I flung open the living room doors, let some fresh air in and sat on my couch in my pants.

Working from home

A pathetic attempt to trick my body into thinking I was somewhere more tropical than North East Scotland.

Total fail. I enjoy working from home but as a stress baker (and subsequent eater), I miss the option of colleagues to force feed.

The Mister’s work benefitted instead, coincidentally getting me ‘superwife’ brownie points all without me having to put on trousers or leave the house!

Focusing on health

With school re-starting and university looming, I find myself longing for more summer.

With my health issues, I feel I’ve achieved very little. Yes, I’ve kept the business afloat, but now I must accept the fact it’s time to investigate selling so I focus on my kids and health.

There is never going to be a good outcome to my stage of cancer, but I do hope I have a lot more time to annoy them.

Taking it easy

Accepting that rest is a huge part of this hasn’t been easy. Realising I don’t always have to do stuff or achieve something.

I don’t have to spend my free time productively. I don’t have to bake bread or learn the guitar. Sometimes I can just eat crisps and survive and that’s just fine too.

I don’t want to be patted on the back for how well I take a hit. Or how many. My new goal is to never be called resilient again in my life. I’m exhausted by strength. I want support.

I want softness and I dream of ease. I want to be amongst family and friends. Even if they’re sitting on a couch inside my television.