RAB DOUGLAS: Playing a Dundee derby with 500 fans would have been MADNESS so Premiership shut-down is right call

Playing the New Years’ Dundee derby in front of 500 fans would have been madness.

Knowing Scottish football, there was always that fear that they’d just stick with the existing dates rather than doing the sensible thing: bringing forward the winter break.

We’ve all seen plenty of good ideas over the years getting chucked out.

So, I’m relived for everyone involved that common sense has prevailed.

Dundee would have lost a fortune from that derby basically being behind closed doors, through the attendance, hospitality, sponsorship. Those are massive hits.

It’s a full house and that revenue could be the difference between getting another player in — that’s what James McPake and John Nelms will be thinking.

It was torture without fans last year. I’d much rather be getting pelters from opposition supporters than having none in the stadium. I mean that.

It is soul-destroying — and that’s just for the players forced to listen to me shouting for 90 minutes!

I just hope it is deemed safe enough to lift restrictions when the rearranged date comes around and the city can get the spectacle it deserves.

At our level with Arbroath, clubs rely on crowds and hospitality. Season tickets have just broken 1000.

I found the announcement of a 500 limit strange. I was disappointed.

I could understand if they were cutting hospitality. But to cut numbers at clubs like Arbroath — you are out in the terracing and open air — is a blow.

Then again, I’m the furthest thing away from a scientific expert!

We got through with no fans the last time and it’s not pretty. But we just need to get on with this cut in our attendances.

It will be a Merry Christmas for Arbroath fans

Gayfield a good place to be; a happy environment and the entire community is buying into the Arbroath story.

As a Courier Sport columnist living up here, you are often talking about Dundee and Dundee United.

But, in terms of a feel-good factor and punching above our weight, it’s a great time to be at Arbroath.

There’s a long way to go and there will be a few twists and turns — we’re still a couple of wins short of that 40 points!

That’s when we can feel safe and the club can start making plans for the future.

But I’m sure the Arbroath fans will have a happy Christmas looking at the league table.

Ibrox experience will serve Dundee United kids well — even if they don’t make it at Tannadice

Fielding seven academy players against Rangers is credit to Dundee United, who have clearly worked hard on their youth policy over the last few years. And it will do those kids the world of good.

For Scottish football, you want that to bear fruit.

Throwing in a 16-year-old at Ibrox? You either sink or swim and it’s testament to Craig Moore that he performed so well. The same goes for all those other young lads.

I’ve no doubt they loved every moment. Young players tend to be fearless.

It’s encouraging and, if searching for any sort of positives from a footballing sense during the pandemic, more young players up and down the country have been given their chance to shine.

Money is a bit tighter and clubs are looking to their own youth ranks instead of maybe spending that extra money to bring someone in.

That experience is invaluable. There are so many players who might get released by a club at 21 or 22 years of age and they’ve not been given a chance.

Whereas these boys — whether they make it at Dundee United or not — can take that learning curve and use it later on in their career.