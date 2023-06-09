Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Golfers have lost perspective – do they not know how lucky they are?

Nobody has come out of the merger in the men's game looking great.

Rory McIlroy didn't have an easy press conference this week.
Rory McIlroy didn't have an easy press conference this week. Image: AP.
By Eve Muirhead

As Rory McIlroy said: “Money talks”.

And the whole world has been listening.

The golf split saga has been going on for so long that the people in the middle of it have totally lost perspective.

They’ve been consumed by winning battles, settling scores and, most of all, finding a way to make the most money.

It’s maybe not fair to compare sports but having been at the elite end of a minority one for a long time, you do feel like saying to them all “do you not know how lucky you are?”

If there’s a PGA or LIV professional who isn’t a millionaire then he’ll be in a small minority.

Nobody has come out of this merger (more like a takeover) looking great.

The people negotiating didn’t even have the courtesy to give a heads-up to the members they’re supposed to be running their tours for.

Now that the initial shock has died down, there are far more questions than answers.

The biggest one is – how on earth are they going to bring the PGA Tour deserters back into the fold?

It’s one thing peace breaking out between the executives behind the scenes but another thing altogether in the locker room and on the fairways.

At the moment it’s guys like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau who are coming across like the winners, having banked tens of millions and now looking at the prospect of a quick return to the PGA Tour with their pockets full.

I’m sure golf’s bosses want them back – that’s part of what will be driving all this – but the loyalists will want their pound of flesh.

McIlroy has hinted as much, and he’s one of the more diplomatic ones!

Then there’s the Ryder Cup.

I know people say that it’s reopened the possibility of Poulter, Garcia, Westwood and Stenson captaining Europe.

But wounds will be deep.

Over the next couple of years we could find out that the uneasy truce that seemed to have been reached was actually better for the image of golf than what’s going to come next – in-fighting and recriminations.

I do think that there’s been some serious damage done to the sport.

This week’s greed-fest has been such a big turn-off.

British Curling have announced their line-ups for next season’s funded programme.

It’s absolutely no surprise that the top two men’s teams haven’t been changed.

They’re both in a really good place.

And it’s no surprise that my old team-mate, Jen Dodds, has been added to the main women’s group.

I’ll be interested to see how Fay Henderson gets on as skip of a team that will include Hailey Duff, our Olympic-winning lead.

I think Fay has real potential.

Her other World Junior team-mates have been kept together.

There’s been a change off the ice as well.

With executive performance director, Nigel Holl, taking on a secondment at UK Sport, Dave Leith has stepped up as interim.

I’ve known Dave for over a decade and, with him and Greg Drummond at the helm, the sport has two good operators to lead us forward at the elite end of the game.

