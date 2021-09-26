Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth hockey stars of the future celebrated by school after representing Scotland

Three Perth hockey stars of the future were presented with international ties by their school after representing Scotland in competitions earlier this summer.
By Rebecca McCurdy
September 26 2021, 8.00am
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
Perth High School pupils Lewis McGregor, 17, Jake Swan, 15 and David Lidstone, 15, were given the unique ties after their stand out achievements for their national youth team impressed the school.

Regular senior ties are blue and yellow, however head teacher Martin Shaw presented the boys with the special ties in recognition of their achievements.

The up-and-coming hockey stars each made multiple appearances for the under-17 and under-16 squads and hope they can continue to impress to earn further call-ups.

Lewis, who is an S6 pupil, has now earned three caps for Scotland and is part of the under-17 squad.

Lewis McGregor, David Lidstone and Jake Swan wearing their international ties given to them by Perth High School. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

His first international cap was in June against Northern Ireland and he subsequently travelled to Leeds to take on England in July.

He said: “I’m really happy to have had the chance to make these international appearances and I hope it is the first of many.

“My family has been really supportive and proud of me and a lot of the teachers at the school have really supported us.

“Mr Shaw and the PE teachers here have recognised my achievements and have shared them with the school as we got our international ties.

Lewis McGregor, David Lidstone and Jake Swan. Picture: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“I want to continue playing and see how far hockey can take me. There will hopefully be more opportunities to play for Scotland in the future.”

Meanwhile, Jake and David, both S5, have played for the under-16 squad against Wales.

The high level of hockey on display meant the boys were proud to win two out of three of their games, which were played in Glasgow.

Jake, who plays for Grove Menzieshill hockey club, was then chosen to play in the Futures Cup in London.

