Perth hockey stars of the future celebrated by school after representing Scotland

Three Perth hockey stars of the future were presented with international ties by their school after representing Scotland in competitions earlier this summer.

Perth High School pupils Lewis McGregor, 17, Jake Swan, 15 and David Lidstone, 15, were given the unique ties after their stand out achievements for their national youth team impressed the school.

Regular senior ties are blue and yellow, however head teacher Martin Shaw presented the boys with the special ties in recognition of their achievements.

The up-and-coming hockey stars each made multiple appearances for the under-17 and under-16 squads and hope they can continue to impress to earn further call-ups.

Lewis, who is an S6 pupil, has now earned three caps for Scotland and is part of the under-17 squad.

His first international cap was in June against Northern Ireland and he subsequently travelled to Leeds to take on England in July.

He said: “I’m really happy to have had the chance to make these international appearances and I hope it is the first of many.

Congratulations to Lewis in S6 who received his international tie. Lewis now has three caps for representing Scotland in the under 17 hockey squad. pic.twitter.com/zhEr0XyNpv — Perth High School (@PerthHighSchool) September 10, 2021

“My family has been really supportive and proud of me and a lot of the teachers at the school have really supported us.

“Mr Shaw and the PE teachers here have recognised my achievements and have shared them with the school as we got our international ties.

“I want to continue playing and see how far hockey can take me. There will hopefully be more opportunities to play for Scotland in the future.”

Meanwhile, Jake and David, both S5, have played for the under-16 squad against Wales.

The high level of hockey on display meant the boys were proud to win two out of three of their games, which were played in Glasgow.

Jake, who plays for Grove Menzieshill hockey club, was then chosen to play in the Futures Cup in London.