Dunfermline Learning Campus: New drone footage shows preparations for construction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Dunfermline Learning Campus: New drone footage shows preparations for construction

By Laura Devlin
March 8 2022, 3.15pm Updated: March 8 2022, 5.07pm
The new campus is scheduled to open in Summer 2024.
The new campus is scheduled to open in Summer 2024.

Newly released drone footage shows preparations are underway for work to begin on Scotland’s first “super-campus” being built in Dunfermline.

The Dunfermline Learning Campus, in the east of the town, is to incorporate a new Woodmill High School, a new St Columba’s RC High School and new Fife College buildings.

Enabling work on the site of the £180 million project got underway last year with pupils and council leaders attending an official ‘ground breaking’ ceremony last month.

The new campus will be purpose-built and fully accessible for all pupils, parents, staff and community users.

Fife Council drone footage showing the latest progress on site: 

What will be included on the campus?

The two schools at Dunfermline Learning Campus will offer:

  • community facilities
  • internal sports halls, gym halls, fitness suite and dance studio
  • two external grass sports pitches and three all-weather sports pitches
  • external tennis courts and multi-use games areas
  • a pioneering ‘Learning Lab’ featuring performance analysis, media studio, recording booth, food technology and extensive creative project space

The college element of the campus will cover almost five acres and incorporate a general teaching building, a large engineering and construction division, a four-court sports hall and social and civic spaces.

Artists impressions of what the new campus could look like:  

Images of the new St Columba’s RC and Woodmill High Schools at the Dunfermline Learning Campus. Credit: Fife Council.

When is the new campus due to open?

The schools will accommodate up to 2,700 students and the new campus is scheduled to open in summer 2024. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.

Dunfermline learning campus: Key questions around new Woodmill and St Columba’s schools

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier