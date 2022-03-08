Dunfermline Learning Campus: New drone footage shows preparations for construction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newly released drone footage shows preparations are underway for work to begin on Scotland’s first “super-campus” being built in Dunfermline.

The Dunfermline Learning Campus, in the east of the town, is to incorporate a new Woodmill High School, a new St Columba’s RC High School and new Fife College buildings.

Enabling work on the site of the £180 million project got underway last year with pupils and council leaders attending an official ‘ground breaking’ ceremony last month.

The new campus will be purpose-built and fully accessible for all pupils, parents, staff and community users.

Fife Council drone footage showing the latest progress on site:

What will be included on the campus?

The two schools at Dunfermline Learning Campus will offer:

community facilities

internal sports halls, gym halls, fitness suite and dance studio

two external grass sports pitches and three all-weather sports pitches

external tennis courts and multi-use games areas

a pioneering ‘Learning Lab’ featuring performance analysis, media studio, recording booth, food technology and extensive creative project space

The college element of the campus will cover almost five acres and incorporate a general teaching building, a large engineering and construction division, a four-court sports hall and social and civic spaces.

Artists impressions of what the new campus could look like:

When is the new campus due to open?

The schools will accommodate up to 2,700 students and the new campus is scheduled to open in summer 2024. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.