Tribute concert planned for popular Dundee music teacher Eunice King

A concert in memory of a Dundee teacher who inspired generations of children to pick up an instrument will take place later this month.

Eunice King spent 35 years teaching music in Dundee schools before she unexpectedly passed away aged just 57 in April 2020.

At the time of her death her husband David had hoped to organise a special tribute concert but pandemic restrictions made that impossible until now.

Featuring an “eclectic mix” of music, the concert will take place on Friday March 25 at St. Luke’s Church in Broughty Ferry.

‘Her legacy lives on’

The concert will feature performances from local ukulele group Dee Ukes, Tayside Young Fiddlers and Tayside Symphony Orchestra – all of which Eunice had connections with.

David, who was married to Eunice for 28 years, said: “I suggested with the second anniversary of Eunice’s death coming up that this would be a good time try and do the concert.

“Essentially we’ve got various people who were either friends or colleagues of Eunice to come put on a show.

“There’s a lot of people that probably would not be playing music if it hadn’t been for Eunice – her legacy lives on.”

Charity fundraiser

The concert will also help raise money for WaterAid, which was Eunice’s favourite charity, and a Just Giving page has been set up for those wanting to make a donation.

David added: “Eunice used to raise money by selling crafts, cards and jewellery that she would make and I’ve got a whole lot which she never got round to selling.

“So we are going to be selling that at the concert as well to help raise money. It will be an enjoyable evening of entertainment for all the family.”

Friday Night Is Music Night

Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me To The Moon, numbers from West Side Story and a Bob Dylan medley will be performed at the concert, alongside classical pieces from composers such as Peter Warlock.

Among those helping to organise the night is Angela Green, who worked alongside Eunice in the Dundee Instrumental Service.

She said: “I wanted to call it Friday Night Is Music Night because it’s such an eclectic mix, there is literally something for everyone.”

“We’re starting off with a Eurovision Song Contest theme because Eunice just loved it.

“She would make a night of it and invite people round, though she never really heard the music because she was always too busy talking!”

Angela also paid tribute to her former colleague, who she described as “great to work with”.

She added: “If Eunice found a project that worked for her, she wanted you to share it and get the success from it.

“She really had your back and she was so supportive and great to work with.”

To buy tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, or make a donation to Water Aid in memory of Eunice, visit the Just Giving page here.