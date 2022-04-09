Are your kids as hooked on Wordle as you are? Why that’s good and some child-friendly alternatives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Are your kids as hooked on Wordle as you are? Why that’s good and some child-friendly alternatives

By Cheryl Peebles (with research by Alex, 10, and Edie, 8)
April 9 2022, 6.00am
Child's hands holding mobile phone with Wordle on screen
Many children love playing Wordle as much as their parents. Stock image from Shutterstock.

Every morning before we’re even finished breakfast my eight-year-old daughter asks ‘Have you done Wordle yet?’

She rushes to complete the daily word puzzle in the hope of beating mum and dad.

It puts her among the legions of kids who are just as hooked on the condundrum as their parents are.

And, thankfully, it’s an online game that can be embraced. As well as being an activity parents can engage with their children in, the game helps with spelling and vocabulary in a fun way, without children even realising they are learning.

Thursday’s morning chat for the Peebles family included a discussion of what ‘foray’ meant and when you can use the word!

What is Wordle?

Players guess a five-letter word, with tiles turning green, yellow or grey to indicate their success. Stock image from Shutterstock.

Wordle is a simple yet often frustrating daily world puzzle played by millions of people around world. Players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word, with letter tiles turning green if they are correct, yellow if correct but in the wrong position and grey if they are wrong.

It was created Welsh software engineer Joshua Wardle, who lives in the US, and taken over by The New York Times in January.

Why is Wordle good for children?

Wordle helps children connect with parents when they play together or even compete. As well as helping them learn new words and with spelling, it’s a game of strategy as they attempt to figure out the word in as few tries as possible.

The game’s educational credentials are attested to by the fact that teachers are capitalising on children’s enthusiasm by using it in class, and even adapting it to complement lessons.

Primary school teacher Blair Minchin uses the game in his classroom and even takes it outside for some physical activity.

As regular players will be well aware, however, some Wordle solutions can be more challenging than others – remember ‘trove’? – so often the answer is beyond the reach of younger players.

So what similar word games are there children can play?

Alternatives to Wordle for kids

Wordle Games has a version especially for kids. Unlike The New York Times game, it’s not limited to one puzzle a day and children can get hints or give up and start again if they are becoming frustrated. You can also reduce it to four-letter words – or increase it to 11-letter words.

Spellie can be set to easy, medium and hard, with words which children aged 5 to 10 will know. Letters are also shown in alphabetical order, rather than like a qwerty keyboard, and finding the right answer is rewarded with an emoji.

ESL Wordle, by ESL Kids Games, allows players to choose categories for their five-letter words, including animals, food, the body, sport and irregular verbs.

Be aware, however, if children are searching online for Wordle alternatives that there are some adult versions with lewd words or sites which may have inappropriate pop-ups.

Make online time family time to help your children stay safe

Can games like Wordle – and its spin-off versions – improve your health?

