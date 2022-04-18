Watch Perth elderly care home residents enjoy football games with youngsters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Multi-generations are being brought together through a love of football at one Perth care home.

Residents at Kincairney House Care Home, on Glover Street, were in their element, enjoying a kick about with youngsters from Jeanfield Swifts 2013.

The team of boys, all aged around eight, visited the home as part of an inter-generational project, sparked by its operator, Morar Living, sponsoring the team for football strips.

The youngsters wore their new shirts and showed the residents some of their training exercises, goal skills and played passes with some of the elderly people.

One of the home’s regional managers, Julie Harkess, said: “The residents really enjoyed it. It lifted everybody’s mood, they were talking about it all day.

“It’s great for them to be socialising with other people and the kids were so good with them. Some of them got up to have a shot at kicking the ball.”

The team presented them with a framed football top to say thank you for their support and managers intend to take some of the residents to watch the home matches.

The idea for the project came about when Heather Perrins, who works at the care home, asked her bosses if they would sponsor the football team which her son Samuel, eight, is on.

Heather said: “They’d had a few sponsors from other local businesses which had fallen through and were struggling to find anyone else.

“So I thought I could try asking my bosses if they were able to sponsor and they came back saying they’d love to.”

Morar Living sponsored the team £500 which was spent on new strips and kit for the kids.

The firm’s managers are also keen to continue supporting a connection between the youngsters and the elderly residents at the home.

Heather continued: “It’s great for everyone. The kids say they like making the residents smile and feel better and you can see the residents’ faces light up when they are around.”