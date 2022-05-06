Hear the spellbinding performance of Dundee’s young musician of the year Morgan Academy pupil Ryan Dolby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hear the spellbinding performance of Dundee’s young musician of the year Morgan Academy pupil Ryan Dolby

By Cheryl Peebles
May 6 2022, 5.59am Updated: May 6 2022, 11.11am
Ryan Dolby from Morgan Academy is the Dundee finalist of Scottish young musician of the year competition.
Ryan Dolby, of Morgan Academy, is the Scottish Young Musician Dundee finalist. Pictures: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

This is the performance that made Morgan Academy pupil Ryan Dolby Dundee’s young musician of the year.

And the pianist hopes to repeat his success in front of classical violinist Nicola Benedetti later this month to be named the best in Scotland.

S6 pupil Ryan played Chopin’s Nocturne in Bb and Gennady Lukinykh’s Surf Rumba to win the Dundee final of Scottish Young Musician.

Hear Ryan Dolby on piano

Ryan was among 17 young musicians in the Dundee final of Scottish Young Musician held at Harris Academy.

He will compete against the other regional winners in the national final in the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Glasgow, on May 29.

They include the Angus, Fife and Perthshire winners Noah Chalamanda, Robbie Dowall and Stephen Ip.

Kirstin Brown, the school’s principal teacher of music, drama and physics, said: “We are hugely proud of what Ryan has achieved and look forward to hearing him in the Scottish finals.

“It is a real pleasure to have performance opportunities that give our talented young people the platform to showcase their skills.”

The final

As he prepares for the national final, Ryan will be the first performer to use the school’s Tom Hermiston piano, funded by Morgan Academy Former Pupils Association in memory of the former teacher.

He will be competing in the solo performer title in the contest being run for the first time by those behind the well-established North Ayrshire Young Musician Competition.

The brass ensemble of the year competition, which was held online, has already been won by Perth High School Brass Ensemble.

Every young person learning to sing or play an instrument in a school in Scotland was able to enter.

The overall winner will have the chance to work, play and learn with world-class musicians with links to music colleges for future consideration of a career in music.

