Dundee pupils reveal how they turned a virtual reality lesson into a real-life book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Dundee pupils reveal how they turned a virtual reality lesson into a real-life book

By Cheryl Peebles
May 13 2022, 6.00am
Children looking excited looking at St Ninians Primary School book.
Pupils Teya Hristova, Ruby Okwuadigbo, Ava Gardener, Louie Kolapczyk and Amelia Brownlee were delighted to see their book in print. Pictures by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson.

When a class from St Ninian’s Primary had a virtual reality lesson it fired their imaginations so much they created their own fantasy tale.

Now the book they wrote has been published and they are selling it to raise funds for Tayside Children’s Hospital.

Avatar ME tells the story of fictional Discovery Primary School where, under a full moon, the children mysteriously transform into avatars they created during a lesson. To break the spell they must enter a world of virtual reality and solve a series of riddles.

Published authors, St Ninian’s Primary School P6 class.

With class teacher Lyndsey Robertson, St Ninian’s P6 class collaborated to bring their ideas together into one story featuring their own avatars and launched a business enterprise project to bring it to their audience.

We met up with the class and asked them how they created Avatar ME and how it feels to be published authors.

The children’s story

What’s your avatar like?

Mutembo said: “My avatar is like me in anime. My eyes are flaming blue. I have straight up, spiky blue hair.”

Cziara told us: “My avatar looks like me but with moon buns.  I chose this hairstyle for myself because it is fun.”

What were the VR sessions like?

Aariz said: “My favourite game was Star Wars because it allowed you to explore an unchartered planet and made you feel as skilful and as powerful as a Jedi.”

What was your role in the enterprise project?

Market researcher Ruby surveyed children in other classes about their reading habits. She said: “With the data I collected from the surveys I made bar graphs and noticed that the P5s enjoyed reading more than the P7s. We plan to give one book to every class to see if our book improves students’ opinions and feelings about reading.”

Amelia, illustrator, drew the front cover and blurb image. She said: “I got my inspiration from a cartoon called anime and soon found out how to draw in a similar style.”

The children have been thrilled to see their story in print.

Teya proofread the story for errors. She said: “I noticed a few things that had to be edited, for example, the word “split” was typed instead of “spilt” and the word “chucked” typed instead of chuckled.”

Graphic researcher Louie was responsible for finding a good-sized font. He told us: “The class voted for Bauhaus 93 for the title of our book because it suited our techy story.”

Ava was personnel manager and explained: “I keep a record of everyone’s job role and at the end of each enterprise lesson I place a tick beside their name when they have completed their tasks.”

How does it feel to see the book published?

Jessica said: “Now it is published, I am happy that I can read it to my little sister.  I bought an extra copy for my gran and surprised her by placing the book on her bedside table so she can read our story at night time.”

The children also illustrated Avatar ME.

Why did you want the children’s hospital to benefit?

Aleeza said: “Children who have to stay in hospital for a while need to be happy and to have fun.  This ties in with the work we are doing for our Rights Respecting School Group.  At the moment, we are working on Article 31, the right to have fun.”

Logan told us: “Someone very dear to me was very ill and received care from the staff at the Children’s Hospital Ninewells. I am grateful to the nurses and doctors for helping to look after my family member.”

Eva and Chloe researched different toys to buy for the hospital and Eva said: “We think that board games, bracelets, crochet and knitting sets would be good for children who have to stay in bed.”

The teacher’s account

Class teacher Lyndsey Robertson.

The initial aim of the VR sessions at Showcase VR was to enhance pupils’ literacy skills by appealing to their senses. They learned how to create their own avatars and enjoyed VR experiences propelling them into new worlds and adventures.

Mrs Robertson said: “Using virtual reality as a stimulus to story writing inspired the children to include increasingly adventurous vocabulary whilst setting the scene.

“Pupils shared their writing with their peers during collaborative literacy lessons and suggested that we create a fictional story incorporating their personal recounts, resulting in this wonderful adventure book, Avatar ME.”

With Guildry Business Enterprise and sponsorship from local companies the class received funding to have the story printed by Tayprint.

The finished product is on sale at the school for £10.

Dundee schoolchildren challenged to create a comic strip for publication in the Tele

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier