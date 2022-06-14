When does your school break off for the summer holidays?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

When does your school break off for the summer holidays?

By Cheryl Peebles
June 14 2022, 11.52am Updated: June 14 2022, 2.29pm
Children running out of school at end of term.
Children have more than six weeks of summer holiday.

Summer holidays are fast approaching – but when is the end of term in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools?

All schools in Tayside and Fife finish up at the end of June for a break of more than six weeks.

But schools in these different areas close on different days – and some but not all close early on the last day of term.

Here are the dates and closing times for the last day of term for council-run schools in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

Angus end of term

Holidays start earliest for Angus pupils, who have their last day of school on Wednesday June 29.

And according to Angus Council, all its schools will close at 3pm that day.

Perth and Kinross end of term

For children and young people in Perth and Kinross end of term is Thursday June 30.

And all Perth and Kinross Council schools will close at noon that day.

Dundee end of term

End of term in Dundee is the same date, Thursday June 30.

And pupils will be heading home early, also getting a half day that day.

Fife end of term

Fife Council schools also finish up on Thursday June 30.

But there’s no half day for kingdom pupils, with the council advising that its schools will close at their normal finishing time.

New term dates

All Tayside and Fife schools get more than six weeks of summer holidays.

The 2022/23 school year starts earliest for Dundee and Angus schools, with pupils returning on Tuesday August 16.

Pupils are back to school in Fife and Perth and Kinross a day later, on Wednesday August 17.

MAP: Top 5 play parks in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier