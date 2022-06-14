When does your school break off for the summer holidays?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Summer holidays are fast approaching – but when is the end of term in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools?

All schools in Tayside and Fife finish up at the end of June for a break of more than six weeks.

But schools in these different areas close on different days – and some but not all close early on the last day of term.

Here are the dates and closing times for the last day of term for council-run schools in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

Angus end of term

Holidays start earliest for Angus pupils, who have their last day of school on Wednesday June 29.

And according to Angus Council, all its schools will close at 3pm that day.

Perth and Kinross end of term

For children and young people in Perth and Kinross end of term is Thursday June 30.

And all Perth and Kinross Council schools will close at noon that day.

Dundee end of term

End of term in Dundee is the same date, Thursday June 30.

And pupils will be heading home early, also getting a half day that day.

Fife end of term

Fife Council schools also finish up on Thursday June 30.

But there’s no half day for kingdom pupils, with the council advising that its schools will close at their normal finishing time.

New term dates

All Tayside and Fife schools get more than six weeks of summer holidays.

The 2022/23 school year starts earliest for Dundee and Angus schools, with pupils returning on Tuesday August 16.

Pupils are back to school in Fife and Perth and Kinross a day later, on Wednesday August 17.