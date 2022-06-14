VIDEO: Row after Fife councillor says colleagues accepted ’30 pieces of silver’ to freeze SNP out of power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Row after Fife councillor says colleagues accepted ’30 pieces of silver’ to freeze SNP out of power

By Alasdair Clark
June 14 2022, 12.16pm Updated: June 14 2022, 2.36pm

Concerns have been raised over standards at Fife Council after a row among councillors over the authority’s new administration.

One councillor was called out for a comment left in a private chat group for elected members, which accused them of accepting “30 pieces of silver” for keeping the SNP out of power.

During the meeting, which saw a host of key appointments nodded through by councillors last week, the new Labour administration was accused of a “democratic fraud”.

The SNP was previously in coalition with Labour but has been frozen out after Conservative and Lib Dem councillors opted to support the appointment of a Labour minority administration.

Councillor David Barratt.
Councillor David Barratt.

It has now been revealed that the SNP’s David Barratt, who represents Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay, made the “30 pieces of silver” comment.

The reference comes from the Gospel of Matthew, with 30 pieces of silver the sum Judas Iscariot was described as receiving for having betrayed Jesus.

In a screenshot shared with The Courier, Mr Barratt can be seen posting the comment in a private chat room only visible to councillors before quickly deleting it.

Labour councillor Altany Craik then tells Mr Barratt (audible in the video) he should be “ashamed of himself”.

Altany Craik.

After SNP group leader David Alexander is then heard saying “aww”, Mr Craik responds: “This is about standards and they are going through the floor.”

Mr Craik later told The Courier: “It was a really ill-thought-out and disappointing comment for anybody to think and type during a council meeting.

“It would appear he instantly regretted it, as it was deleted quite quickly.”

Comment was ‘made in jest’

Mr Barratt told The Courier comment had been “made in jest” and sent to the wrong group chat.

He said: “I deleted it within around one minute. If members of the Labour, Lib Dem or Conservative group are sensitive about such comments, I can only assume it is fuelled by embarrassment for the deals they have done.

“The Labour group should be more open with the public about what deals have been done to secure the Tory votes necessary to prop up their administration.”

‘That’s democracy’: Fife Council leader defends minority administration and calls for constructive working

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]