Proms in pictures: St Andrew’s RC High School Class of 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was the party they had been anticipating for years.

And on Thursday night St Andrew’s RC High School’s Class of ’22 celebrated the end of their school days.

Exams are over and it was time for the Kirkcaldy school’s leavers’ prom.

Scores of young people looking forward to the next chapter of their lives gathered for one last hurrah before taking the next step on their journey, whether to university, college, work or elsewhere.

Dressed to the nines in glamorous outfits many had been planning for weeks they descended on the town’s Dean Park Hotel for a night never to be forgotten.

And as they said their farewells to friends they had grown up with, our snapper captured the special occasion.

St Andrew’s RC High School‘s leavers prom is to first to feature in our Class of ’22 series, in which we will showcase pictures from some of the leavers proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

St Andrew’s prom 2022:

If your school would like its prom to be featured in our Class of ’22 series and hasn’t arranged for a photographer yet email schoolsandfamily@thecourier.co.uk.