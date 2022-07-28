New pictures of Monifieth Learning Campus which will replace high school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New pictures of Monifieth Learning Campus have emerged showing how the £56 million building could look.

It is hoped the campus will open in August 2025, replacing the current Monifieth High School.

The images illustrate a proposed central atrium at the core of the building, with a feature staircase, and a ‘learning plaza’ around the dining hall.

They were published by Angus Council as consultation begins on its pre-planning application design proposals.

Plans also show three sports pitches and the swimming pool and early learning centre, which will be included.

And they show how departments will be arranged over the three storeys, and inclusion of Changing Places toilets for those with disabilities.

The project – which the council decided to press ahead with in June despite soaring costs – is being delivered with contractors Roberstons, Architects Norr and the Procurement Hub.

The existing school will remain in use as the campus is built on its playing fields.

What happens next?

Angus Council’s timetable for Monifieth Learning Campus show the various steps, ahead of the intended completion in July 2026.

These include:

Engagement – July 2022

Detail design and tender – August 2022

Contract award – May 2023

First construction phase starts – June 2023

Decant to new school – July 2025

Second construction phase starts (including demolition of old school and formation of external spaces) – August 2025

Complete – July 2026

Angus Council’s children and learning convener Lynne Devine said: “This is a very exciting time for the Monifieth Learning Campus project as we reveal the initial proposals.

“These are based on the outcomes of previous consultations and have been carefully budgeted.

“However, this is the time when the building starts to move from an abstract idea to actual proposals and people can imagine what it will really be like and give their views.”

How to have your say

She urged parents of both current and future pupils to take make their views known, either by attending consultation events or online.

Drop-in events are on:

Thursday, July 28 at Monifieth High School, 3pm to 6.30pm

Tuesday, August 2 at Birkhill Primary School, 4pm to 6pm

Wednesday, August 24 at Monifieth High School, 4pm to 7pm

Proposals can be viewed online from July 28 to August 26.

Comments can be made online, at the events, by email or in writing by August 26 to: Director of Education and Lifelong Learning, Angus Council, Orchardbank Business Park, Forfar, DD8 1AN or

Updated design proposals reflecting feedback received will be presented at a final public drop-in event at Monifieth High School on September 15, from 4pm to 7pm.

The public will also be able to make representations after a planning application is submitted.