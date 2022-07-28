New pictures of Monifieth Learning Campus which will replace high school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New pictures of Monifieth Learning Campus which will replace high school

By Cheryl Peebles
July 28 2022, 10.41am
How the new secondary school for Monifeith pupils could look. All images supplied by Angus Council.
How the new secondary school for Monifeith pupils could look. All images supplied by Angus Council.

New pictures of Monifieth Learning Campus have emerged showing how the £56 million building could look.

It is hoped the campus will open in August 2025, replacing the current Monifieth High School.

The images illustrate a proposed central atrium at the core of the building, with a feature staircase, and a ‘learning plaza’ around the dining hall.

Central atrium with feature stair.

They were published by Angus Council as consultation begins on its pre-planning application design proposals.

Learning plaza and dining hall.
West elevation.
South elevation.
North elevation.

Plans also show three sports pitches and the swimming pool and early learning centre, which will be included.

Plan shows the orientation of the school, surrounded by three sports pitches.

And they show how departments will be arranged over the three storeys, and inclusion of Changing Places toilets for those with disabilities.

Ground floor, showing games hall, swimming pool and Changing Places.
First floor.
Second floor.

The project – which the council decided to press ahead with in June despite soaring costs – is being delivered with contractors Roberstons, Architects Norr and the Procurement Hub.

The existing school will remain in use as the campus is built on its playing fields.

What happens next?

Angus Council’s timetable for Monifieth Learning Campus show the various steps, ahead of the intended completion in July 2026.

These include:

  • Engagement – July 2022
  • Detail design and tender – August 2022
  • Contract award – May 2023
  • First construction phase starts – June 2023
  • Decant to new school – July 2025
  • Second construction phase starts (including demolition of old school and formation of external spaces) – August 2025
  • Complete – July 2026

Angus Council’s children and learning convener Lynne Devine said: “This is a very exciting time for the Monifieth Learning Campus project as we reveal the initial proposals.

“These are based on the outcomes of previous consultations and have been carefully budgeted.

“However, this is the time when the building starts to move from an abstract idea to actual proposals and people can imagine what it will really be like and give their views.”

monifieth high school
Existing Monifieth High School.

How to have your say

She urged parents of both current and future pupils to take make their views known, either by attending consultation events or online.

Drop-in events are on:

  • Thursday, July 28 at Monifieth High School, 3pm to 6.30pm
  • Tuesday, August 2 at Birkhill Primary School, 4pm to 6pm
  • Wednesday, August 24 at Monifieth High School, 4pm to 7pm

Proposals can be viewed online from July 28 to August 26.

Comments can be made online, at the events, by email or in writing by August 26 to: Director of Education and Lifelong Learning, Angus Council, Orchardbank Business Park, Forfar, DD8 1AN or

Updated design proposals reflecting feedback received will be presented at a final public drop-in event at Monifieth High School on September 15, from 4pm to 7pm.

The public will also be able to make representations after a planning application is submitted.

Monifieth High School: Why has cost of new school increased and what happens next?

