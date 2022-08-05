Is your child starting school? We have tips and information to help from their first day onwards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If your child is starting school, we have lots of information to help you on their special journey from P1 to exam results day.

The Courier’s Schools and Family team specialises in celebrating the special moments of school life – including that first day – and in providing helpful resources for parents.

So, for parents whose children are just embarking on their school days, we are sure you will find some of the articles we have already published and those yet to come helpful.

You can find some of them in the Schools Hub section of our education home page.

For example, we’ve got tips on what to pack in your child’s school bag as they go into P1.

We will have extensive coverage of the first day at school and we’d love to share your snaps of your child dressed in their uniform, ready to take the big step from nursery. Look out for our Facebook post on the day to find out how to have your picture included.

A reminder of the primary school lunch menu for the week to come is published every Friday afternoon on our website, and shared on The Courier’s Facebook feed on Sundays.

Our guide to free school meals explains who is eligible for free lunches.

You might not be thinking about holidays yet, but you soon will be! And we have calendars of the school holidays for each of our local authority areas, which you can print out and stick to your fridge or notice board.

Stick with us and throughout the school year and we’ll keep you up-to-date with news from around our local schools.

For example, we’ll be keeping an eye on developments related to possible strike action, which could close schools in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross this coming term.

For example, we'll be keeping an eye on developments related to possible strike action, which could close schools in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross this coming term.