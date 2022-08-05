Is your child starting school? We have tips and information to help from their first day onwards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Is your child starting school? We have tips and information to help from their first day onwards

By Cheryl Peebles
August 5 2022, 6.00am
First day at school for Abernyte Primary School's P1s in 2021. Picture by Gareth Jennings / DCT Media.
If your child is starting school, we have lots of information to help you on their special journey from P1 to exam results day.

The Courier’s Schools and Family team specialises in celebrating the special moments of school life – including that first day – and in providing helpful resources for parents.

So, for parents whose children are just embarking on their school days, we are sure you will find some of the articles we have already published and those yet to come helpful.

You can find some of them in the Schools Hub section of our education home page.

For example, we’ve got tips on what to pack in your child’s school bag as they go into P1.

What does your child need in their school bag for their first day? Stock image from Shutterstock.

We will have extensive coverage of the first day at school and we’d love to share your snaps of your child dressed in their uniform, ready to take the big step from nursery. Look out for our Facebook post on the day to find out how to have your picture included.

A reminder of the primary school lunch menu for the week to come is published every Friday afternoon on our website, and shared on The Courier’s Facebook feed on Sundays.

Our guide to free school meals explains who is eligible for free lunches.

Who gets free school meals? And what’s on the menu? Stock image from Shutterstock.

You might not be thinking about holidays yet, but you soon will be! And we have calendars of the school holidays for each of our local authority areas, which you can print out and stick to your fridge or notice board.

Stick with us and throughout the school year and we’ll keep you up-to-date with news from around our local schools.

For example, we’ll be keeping an eye on developments related to possible strike action, which could close schools in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross this coming term.

To keep up with what’s happening you can sign up to The Courier’s Schools and Family newsletter at the top of this article to receive an email every Thursday morning with the highlights of the week’s news.

Schools Scrapbook: Awards and end of term achievements

