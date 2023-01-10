Perthshire primary schools closed as teachers took to picket lines over pay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Primary schools in Perthshire were closed to pupils as teachers took to picket lines over pay.

They joined primaries across the country in a national strike, which was organised by several unions in a campaign for a 10% pay rise.

Teaching unions EIS, NASUWT, Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the Association of Headteachers and Deputes Scotland (AHDS) are all taking part in the industrial action.

Together they have rejected a 5% raise and the latest offer of up to 6.85% for lowest-paid staff.

Carolyn Weston, EIS Perth’s rep, said: “For 80% of teachers, this revised offer is still for 5%, exactly the same as the offer we rejected.

“For many of our promoted teacher members, the revised offer is even worse.

“Most are now being offered less than 5%, which is less than they were offered in the previously rejected offer.

“Teachers are having to deal with the pressures related to pay and the ever increasing costs of living and we’ve had enough.

“Our members are extremely angry about their treatment by Cosla and the Scottish Government – today’s strike action is the result of broken promises to Scotland’s teachers.”

Ongoing discussions

Talks on Monday afternoon failed to reach a resolution, with no new pay offer on the table from the Scottish Government and local government body Cosla.

After the meeting of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers, EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said there had been ‘some positive progress’ but only a ‘significantly improved’ offer could end the dispute.

The union hopes fresh talks could take place towards the end of the week.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Yesterday’s SNCT meeting provided a crucial opportunity to further discuss potential areas for agreement.

“While there was a shared understanding that the talks were focussed on examining options for compromise, rather than tabling a new offer, dialogue was constructive.

The spokesman continued: “We value our teaching workforce and recognise the vital importance of an agreement on pay, but we cannot escape the unprecedented pressures facing Scotland’s budget.

“While we have been clear that a 10% pay increase is unaffordable within the Scottish Government’s fixed budget, we remain absolutely committed to a fair and sustainable pay deal.”

More strikes to come

Today’s action follows a strike by the EIS union which resulted in the closure of all Scottish schools on Thursday, November 24.

Secondary schools were affected again when teaching union NASUWT Scotland led industrial action on December 8.

Tomorrow secondary schools in the area will close for strike action and further strikes are planned to take place in Perth and Kinross only on Tuesday January 17.