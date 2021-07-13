Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Education / Schools

Meet mums who homeschool as number of families taking part soars

By Sheanne Mulholland
July 13 2021, 7.00am Updated: August 18 2021, 4.16pm
Amanda Daggett.
Amanda Daggett.

The amount of children being educated at home has boomed since the pandemic, figures show.

More than double the number of children in Dundee were removed from schools for home education purposes in the last academic year, compared to the previous year.

In Perth and Kinross, the number of children recorded by the council as homeschooling increased by more than four times, in the same year-on-year comparison, and in Fife those figures rose by 48%.

Amanda Daggett says she considered home education for her 14-year-old daughter in the past but it was the pandemic which gave her the courage to try it.

The 37-year-old, from Crail, in Fife, said: “My daughter was struggling in school and she was not getting the support she needed.

Amanda Daggett, who decided to home educate her daughter.

“Then Covid pushed me to homeschool and suddenly it seemed more of an option.

“It gave me the thought that I could do it. I’m not trained as an educator and I was unsure if it would be possible before but Covid forced my hand and I felt more capable.”

Amanda made the decision to officially remove her daughter from school and provide her with alternative education at home, following a curriculum.

Rising trend

There were 78 kids in Dundee being homeschooled in the last academic year, compared to 34 the previous year.

In Perth, 53 children were removed from mainstream education to be educated by other means during the same period – a huge jump from the 13 children removed in 2019-20.

And in Fife, 37 children were newly recorded by the council as educated at home, with 25 children leaving school for home education the year prior.

‘It started as a bit of an experiment’

Elizabeth Lil has been homeschooling – or home educating as it is officially called in Scotland – her two children for more than 16 years.

Elizabeth, known to her friends as Lil, from St Andrews, says she is not surprised by the increase.

She said: “All sorts of people have been at home more recently and realised how much kids can learn at home.”

Elizabeth Lil, in St Andrews, Fife.

Lil, 56, who originally trained as a music teacher, made the choice to home educate her daughter when she was approaching school starting age.

She added: “I had previously worked as a teacher and I loved education, but I felt like the system had my my hands tied behind my back.

“It started as a bit of an experiment but by the end of the first year I was amazed with how much she had learned by me doing far less than I would have with my teacher brain on.”

Lil had given up teaching a few years earlier to pursue a full time career as a professional singer and choir performer and found alternative education suited her lifestyle perfectly.

She added: “Every time you take them out to a museum or something you are chatting and they are learning – it’s much more holistic.”

Elizabeth Lil.

Her daughter is now 18 and studying at the University of St Andrews – having first attended mainstream school at the age of 16 to complete Highers.

Lil’s son, who is 16, will start school for the first time in August, also to complete Highers, having gained GCSEs and a National Level 5 at home.

Both children took part in numerous clubs, such as film making and horse riding, allowing them to socialise with children in and out of mainstream education.

And they regularly attended activities with other home educated children and participated in ‘skill swaps’ with other families.

Elizabeth Lil walking near her home in St Andrews.

Lil says there are as many ways of doing home education as there are home educators.

She said: “Not everyone thinks the same. Even within the community (of home educators) we all have different reasons for doing it and all sorts of different angles and expectations.

“One of the real benefits is that you can tailor you approach to your own child’s individual needs and interests.

“If we all learn the same then everyone has the same small quantity of stuff but there is so much more to be learned, why do we want everyone to know the same thing?”

‘It’s not about fun’ – Education expert reveals what we can learn from East Asia

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]