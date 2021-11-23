GALLERY: Schoolchildren’s stunning artworks in Perth schools young artists competition

An error occurred. Please try again.

More than 100 stunning artworks were submitted to the annual Perth schools young artist competition.

We’ve created a gallery below of some of the entries from the overall winning school, Strathallan School.

The school’s Reuben LaVallee was the winner in the S1 to S3 category, while Kim Paul, of Glenalmond College, was the S4 to S6 winner. Runners-up were Johanna Kwizda, also of Glenalmond, and Ciara Hull, of Perth High School.

The Rotary Club of Perth Kinnoull has run Perth schools young artist competition in conjunction with Perthshire Art Association since 2007.

President Brian Johnston said: “This year we had a near record number of entries, 103, with seven out of the eight local secondary schools taking part and we were thrilled with this outstanding response.

“However, it gave the judges from the art association a very difficult task in selecting the winning paintings.”

Winners were presented by the Provost of Perth and Kinross, Dennis Melloy, in the Fergusson Gallery, at the opening of the art association’s annual exhibition.

Other schools which took part were Perth Academy, Perth Grammar School, St John’s Academy, Strathallan School and Kilgraston School.

Reuben’s winning entry Different Slopes was a scratchboard piece depicting the things that he missed during lockdown and how he adapted to the pandemic.

He said: “I was delighted to receive the award for my piece and I’m proud to be part of the school’s entry to the competition.”

The school’s head of art, Frank Glancy, said: “We are thrilled to have won two major titles in the Perthshire Art Association annual exhibition this year. To see Reuben win the junior category, amongst such a strong field of artwork, it is testament to his hard work and vision.”

Strathallan School gallery

The winning artworks can be viewed at The Fergusson Gallery until December 12.