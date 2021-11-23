Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GALLERY: Schoolchildren’s stunning artworks in Perth schools young artists competition

By Cheryl Peebles
November 23 2021, 12.02pm
Strathallan School pupil Millie Wilson's entry.

More than 100 stunning artworks were submitted to the annual Perth schools young artist competition.

We’ve created a gallery below of some of the entries from the overall winning school, Strathallan School.

The school’s Reuben LaVallee was the winner in the S1 to S3 category, while Kim Paul, of Glenalmond College, was the S4 to S6 winner. Runners-up were Johanna Kwizda, also of Glenalmond, and Ciara Hull, of Perth High School.

Winners and runners-up (from left) Kim Paul, Johanna Kwizda, Ciara Hull and Reuben LaVallee.

The Rotary Club of Perth Kinnoull has run Perth schools young artist competition in conjunction with Perthshire Art Association since 2007.

President Brian Johnston said: “This year we had a near record number of entries, 103, with seven out of the eight local secondary schools taking part and we were thrilled with this outstanding response.

“However, it gave the judges from the art association a very difficult task in selecting the winning paintings.”

Winners were presented by the Provost of Perth and Kinross, Dennis Melloy, in the Fergusson Gallery, at the opening of the art association’s annual exhibition.

Other schools which took part were Perth Academy, Perth Grammar School, St John’s Academy, Strathallan School and Kilgraston School.

Reuben’s winning entry Different Slopes was a scratchboard piece depicting the things that he missed during lockdown and how he adapted to the pandemic.

Reuben LaVallee’s winning entry Different Slopes is on show in the Fergusson Gallery.

He said: “I was delighted to receive the award for my piece and I’m proud to be part of the school’s entry to the competition.”

The school’s head of art, Frank Glancy, said: “We are thrilled to have won two major titles in the Perthshire Art Association annual exhibition this year. To see Reuben win the junior category, amongst such a strong field of artwork, it is testament to his hard work and vision.”

Strathallan School gallery

Sophie Chapman.
Hannah Jardine.
Maisie Morgan.
James Lauder.
Hannah Jardine.
Cosima Windmayer.
Mackenzie Patrick.
Topaz Walker.
Finn Granville Ross.
Millie Wilson.

The winning artworks can be viewed at The Fergusson Gallery until December 12.

