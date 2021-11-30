Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Will schools close early for Christmas in Tayside and Fife amid concerns over new variant?

By Sheanne Mulholland
November 30 2021, 6.05pm Updated: November 30 2021, 6.07pm
Amy McDonald, 15, at Baldragon Academy during a chemistry lesson.

As concerns grow over the emergence of the new Omicron variant, Dundee City Council has said is it “closely monitoring” the situation in relation to schools.

When asked whether schools could close early for Christmas due to concerns, a spokesman for the local authority said the council will follow Scottish Government guidance.

Neighbouring Angus Council, Perth and Kinross Council and Fife Council, all said the same thing, noting there were no current plans to close schools early and revert to remote learning.

However Nicola Sturgeon said last week that school restrictions were “under review” as she announced six cases of the new variant had been discovered in Scotland.

In England, emergence of the Omicron variant has forced the Department of Education to tighten rules around facemasks in schools there.

Facemasks in secondary schools have always been required in Scotland, however the tightening of rules down south has led to further questions around school restrictions here.

Two schools in East Lothian have reportedly partially closed in favour of remote learning, due to Covid related staff absences.

Local Covid figures

The latest data available showed that on November 23 there were 61 Dundee pupils off school with Covid-related illness.

In other areas those figures were; 67 in Perth and Kinross; 101 in Angus; and 298 in Fife.

The number of pupils in self isolation on November 23 due to Covid are; 213 in Dundee; 255 in Perth and Kinross; 285 in Angus; and 620 in Fife.

While the number of pupils absent with Covid illnesses has dropped since its spike in September, figures in relation to pupils self isolating has remained relatively consistent – disrupting these pupils’ education.

School staff absences show there are 75 isolating or with Covid in Angus; 72 in Dundee; 64 in Fife; and 57 in Perth and Kinross.

Will our schools close early for Christmas?

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The city council is closely monitoring the situation and will follow guidance issued nationally by the Scottish Government.

“We would remind families and pupils that it is important that we can keep everyone safe in our schools.

“Steps such as hand hygiene, the wearing of face coverings by secondary pupils, unless exempt, and regular testing are vital in this effort.”

Neighbouring Angus Council spokesman said: “We are not considering early closure at this time,” while a spokeswoman for Fife Council said: “No decisions have been taken on this yet.”

And a spokeswoman for Perth and Kinross Council: “We will continue to follow guidance from the Scottish Government.”

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier