Christmas Day birthdays: How these Tayside tots will blow out their candles

Christmas Day is a precious family time – but for two Tayside couples it will be extra special as they celebrate their young children’s birthdays.

Families everywhere will be pulling out the stops to make Christmas sparkle, but that pressure is felt even more by families who have had a baby on December 25.

So how will Christmas Day babies Elijah James Mitchell and Jacob Alexander Clark celebrate their first and second birthdays?

Dundee couple Jordan Cosgrove and her partner Jonathon Mitchell welcomed their baby son into world shortly after midnight on Christmas morning in 2020.

Now as the family look towards little Elijah’s first birthday, they hope to mark the occasion with a special family gathering.

But Jordan is keen to ensure the tot is not overwhelmed on December 25 so has planned Boxing Day festivities to mark his first birthday.

At the time of Elijah’s birth the country was in lockdown and it made family visits tricky.

But this Christmas – and Elijah’s special day – is their first as a family of three and will be marked by both sides of the family.

Boxing Day party

Jordan said: “I’m quite excited for our first proper family Christmas. We’re going to celebrate his birthday on Boxing Day so that he gets the experience of the two days.

“Christmas is for everyone so this will make sure he gets to have his own special day.

“We’re looking forward to having both sides of the family come together to celebrate his birthday with us, rather than just have a couple of people at a time.”

We met Louise Fairweather, 38, and her partner Kevin Clark, 36, just after they welcomed third child Jacob at 1.16am on Christmas morning in 2019, weighing almost 9lbs.

The couple, who have since moved from St Cyrus to Laurencekirk, will celebrate Jacob’s second birthday on Christmas Day with their daughters Megan, 8 and Chloe, 4.

The festivities now look a little different with Jacob’s arrival.

Birthday cake after Christmas dinner

The morning is spent the traditional way – whole family fun while opening Christmas presents.

And by lunch time, it will be Jacob’s turn to celebrate his special day, which Louise is hoping he will be able to enjoy and understand now that he is getting older.

Louise said: “We just celebrate his birthday like a normal birthday.

“We will have banners up all over the house and we have cake which we will have as a family after Christmas dinner.

“We do Santa first and then after lunch we celebrate his birthday. Once he is older, though, he will be able to choose how he wants to do it.

“Jacob will becoming two which is scary – it has gone so fast. We’re hoping he will be able to understand the celebration a bit more now that he is getting older.”

Neither Elijah nor Jacob were expected to be Christmas babies, surprising their parents by arriving early.

And the two mums admit combining Christmas and birthdays can be “expensive” and “stressful” as they look to make both occasions equally special with separate presents and cake.

Are Christmas birthdays rare?

Jacob and Elijah’s births are extra special because very few babies are born over the festive period.

According to the Office for National Statistics, fewer babies are born on Christmas Day and Boxing Day than any other day of the year.

This is likely be down to fewer induced births and elective caesareans on these days.

Data does not exist for Scotland, however in England and Wales, there are an average of 1,400 births on both days.

Around this time of year, hospitals will generally only deliver natural births and carrying out emergency caesareans.

Celebrities with Christmas Day birthdays

Annie Lennox

Born in Aberdeen in 1954, Lennox is Scotland’s most notable star to celebrate her birthday on December 25.

The Eurythmics, turned solo musician, has collaborated with some of the world’s most esteemed artists, including David Bowie.

Justin Trudeau

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is another famous example of a Christmas day birthday.

Born in 1971, he is the second youngest Canadian leader in history, after taking up office in November 2015.

Shane MacGowan

Pogues frontman, perhaps best known for the popular Christmas hit Fairytale of New York, was also born on Christmas Day, in 1957.