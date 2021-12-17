Elf on the shelf competition: 10 more great entries as £100 Smyths Toys voucher is up for grabs

An error occurred. Please try again.

The winner of our elf on the shelf competition will be revealed on Monday – but there’s one last chance to enter.

We want to see what the mischievous elves who are currently visiting your home are up to.

Whether they are making your children laugh with their questionable behaviour, or teaching your children valuable lessons, we want to see your photographs.

Simply send your images to schoolsandfamily@thecourier.co.uk alongside your name and phone number so we can get in touch with you if you are selected as our winner.

The competition ends tomorrow (Saturday December 17) at noon so there is not long left to enter.

The winner will receive a £100 voucher to spend at a local Smyths Toys store.

The amazing prize could help make Christmas that extra bit special – so be sure to enter.

10 elf on the shelf competition entries

It has already been challenging to choose a selection of some of the best images we have received for the elf on the shelf competition so far.

But here are just 10 of our favourites we have been sent over the last week.

If you are unfamiliar with the trend, Santa Claus has sent scout elves to check children are behaving before he visits them at Christmas.

But many of the elves are actually the ones causing mischief around the house.