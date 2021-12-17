Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

Elf on the shelf competition: 10 more great entries as £100 Smyths Toys voucher is up for grabs

By Rebecca McCurdy
December 17 2021, 5.00pm
Our Elf on the Shelf competition ends on December 18 at noon.
The winner of our elf on the shelf competition will be revealed on Monday – but there’s one last chance to enter.

We want to see what the mischievous elves who are currently visiting your home are up to.

Whether they are making your children laugh with their questionable behaviour, or teaching your children valuable lessons, we want to see your photographs.

Simply send your images to schoolsandfamily@thecourier.co.uk alongside your name and phone number so we can get in touch with you if you are selected as our winner.

The competition ends tomorrow (Saturday December 17) at noon so there is not long left to enter.

The winner will receive a £100 voucher to spend at a local Smyths Toys store.

The amazing prize could help make Christmas that extra bit special – so be sure to enter.

10 elf on the shelf competition entries

It has already been challenging to choose a selection of some of the best images we have received for the elf on the shelf competition so far.

But here are just 10 of our favourites we have been sent over the last week.

If you are unfamiliar with the trend, Santa Claus has sent scout elves to check children are behaving before he visits them at Christmas.

But many of the elves are actually the ones causing mischief around the house.

Who needs to order Domino’s pizza when Elf on the Shelf is around? Supplied by Shawnee Milne.
Ashley Laing’s elf on the shelf got into a bit of trouble with Spider-Man.
Samantha Brown’s son Harry woke to discover his elf had given him a tattoo during the night.
Lottie Wright’s elf on the shelf submitted by mum Toni Kemp.
Isla Blann’s elf on the shelf got stuck as he was causing mischief at gran Laura Small’s.
Nicola Robertson’s own little elf on the shelf.
Jane’s elf was caught robbing the Christmas savings. Supplied by Jane Yildiz
Sharlene Jack’s children enjoyed a lesson on the City of Discovery from their elf.
Kyrstie Hogg’s elf on the shelf efforts for her daughters Lucy and Esmee. Supplied by Denise Melville
Rachael Johnston’s elf decorated their tree.