Elf on the Shelf competition: 10 of the great entries so far as £100 Smyths Toys voucher is up for grabs

By Rebecca McCurdy
December 12 2021, 7.30am
Our Elf on the Shelf competition ends on December 18 at noon.

Many local families have already been visited by cheeky elves this Christmas – and there is still time to enter our Elf on the Shelf competition.

The best photograph of your family’s elf antics could win you £100 to spend at Smyths Toys.

We have had scores of pictures of mischievous elves drop into our schoolsandfamily@thecourier.co.uk inbox since our competition launched on Thursday.

It has already been a tough task to just select 10 of the standout pictures to feature so far.

Our competition ends on Saturday, December 19 at noon so there is still plenty of time to send your elves our way.

Remember to include your name and contact details so that we can contact you if you are selected as our winner.

If you are unfamiliar with the trend, Santa Claus has sent scout elves to check children are behaving before he visits them at Christmas.

But many of the elves are actually the ones causing mischief around the house.

Here are just 10 of the quirky entries we have seen from the last few days – and keep your eyes peeled over the next week for more of our favourites.

Kayleigh Mckay’s children were treated to a surprise in their school lunch boxes this morning.
Kelli Kirk’s elves set the children a risky challenge…
What have elves Jingle and Jangle done to Sammy Jo Gray’s Christmas tree?
Rae Dillon’s very own little elves on the shelf.
Chloe Reid’s elves Fred and Tinkerbell have gone for a spin.
Megan 13, Olivia 7, and baby Joshua, were delighted with their elves Elfie, Ella and Twinkletoes. Picture by Joanne Lindsay.
Paige Leigh Reid’s elves staged a monster truck war against each other.
Darren Domm’s elves had made their own toasty home.
Pupils in P6M St Andrews Primary School in Dundee have their own elf DJ, Ozzy. Picture by Megan McGhee.
Alison Lowe’s elves went down well with the Strictly Come Dancing judges.