Bell Baxter High School: New headteacher set to take over after summer break

A new headteacher will take the helm at Fife’s Bell Baxter High School later this year after the sudden departure of Carol Ann Penrose.

An update to parents confirmed the appointment and details of the school’s leadership moving forward.

It says Lynn Black will arrive at the school in Cupar part-way through the first term, with a depute head from Dunfermline appointed acting headteacher until her arrival.

The latest school newsletter said: “We can confirm that Mrs Lynn Black will take up the position of headteacher part of the way through term one next session.

“In the meantime we are delighted to inform you that Mr Craig Parnham has been appointed as acting headteacher on a temporary basis.

“Mr Parham is currently a very experienced depute head at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline and he is very much looking forward to supporting the school as the new term begins.

“Time has been identified to link with Mrs Smart and the team over the final days of this term to support a smooth transition.”

Ms Black is currently headteacher at Beeslack High School in Penicuik, Midlothian, a role she was appointed to in 2015.

Originally a music teacher, Ms Black also spent time as a depute headteacher in Falkirk.

It comes after the abrupt departure of the previous head, Carol Ann Penrose, whose resignation was confirmed in November last year after days of speculation.

Parents previously said the changes put in place at the school by Ms Penrose had not always been popular.

This view was supported by an Education Scotland review in 2020.

Inspectors said: “The pace of change set by the headteacher has been required due to the need to improve outcomes for young people.

“This, however, has led to a majority of staff and more than a few parents feeling the volume and pace of change has been too fast.”

The Courier understands Ms Penrose is now working as a French teacher at a West Lothian school.