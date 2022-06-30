Bell Baxter High School: New headteacher set to take over after summer break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bell Baxter High School: New headteacher set to take over after summer break

By Alasdair Clark
June 30 2022, 5.08pm Updated: June 30 2022, 8.24pm
A new headteacher will take the helm at Fife’s Bell Baxter High School later this year after the sudden departure of Carol Ann Penrose.

An update to parents confirmed the appointment and details of the school’s leadership moving forward.

It says Lynn Black will arrive at the school in Cupar part-way through the first term, with a depute head from Dunfermline appointed acting headteacher until her arrival.

The latest school newsletter said: “We can confirm that Mrs Lynn Black will take up the position of headteacher part of the way through term one next session.

“In the meantime we are delighted to inform you that Mr Craig Parnham has been appointed as acting headteacher on a temporary basis.

“Mr Parham is currently a very experienced depute head at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline and he is very much looking forward to supporting the school as the new term begins.

“Time has been identified to link with Mrs Smart and the team over the final days of this term to support a smooth transition.”

Ms Black is currently headteacher at Beeslack High School in Penicuik, Midlothian, a role she was appointed to in 2015.

Originally a music teacher, Ms Black also spent time as a depute headteacher in Falkirk.

It comes after the abrupt departure of the previous head, Carol Ann Penrose, whose resignation was confirmed in November last year after days of speculation.

Parents previously said the changes put in place at the school by Ms Penrose had not always been popular.

This view was supported by an Education Scotland review in 2020.

Inspectors said: “The pace of change set by the headteacher has been required due to the need to improve outcomes for young people.

“This, however, has led to a majority of staff and more than a few parents feeling the volume and pace of change has been too fast.”

The Courier understands Ms Penrose is now working as a French teacher at a West Lothian school.

