Therapy dog Bella has been a ‘life-changer’ at Bell Baxter High School – and pupils are raising money to keep her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Education

Therapy dog Bella has been a ‘life-changer’ at Bell Baxter High School – and pupils are raising money to keep her

Therapy dog Bella goes to Bell Baxter High School everyday - and she is credited with changing lives.
By Rebecca McCurdy
April 1 2022, 11.06am Updated: April 1 2022, 11.07am
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
Bell Baxter therapy dog Bella - a Golden Retriever - with a pupil
Bella - pictured with Naomi Cuseng - is one of Bell Baxter High School's most popular 'pupils' and the Cupar school is raising £1000 to keep her for another year.

Therapy dog Bella goes to Bell Baxter High School everyday – and she is credited with changing lives.

Her range of duties includes supporting children experiencing anxiety or distress, and one pupil said the beloved Golden Retriever had helped them through one of their “darkest days”.

She has even enticed pupils absent long-term to return to class.

But now the school needs to raise £1000 to keep their therapy dog for another year, to pay for her insurance, tracker and ongoing training.

Bella with some of the pupils whose lives she enriches (from left) Lennon McSporran, Callum Christie, Naomi Cuseng, Lauren Mather and Lauren Elliott. Pictures by Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Bella has ‘changed lives’

One of Bella’s most valuable roles is working with young learners who are refusing to attend school.

Some of these pupils have not been in school for years – but with Bella’s help they can get back into the building and gently and slowly back into classes.

She is a very special and gorgeous girl.”

Mum of pupil with severe anxiety

The parent of a child who benefited from Bella’s expertise said: “Bella has changed my daughter’s life.

Bella’s zest for life and canine loyalty has improved the school experience for many pupils.

“She has supported her from severe anxiety to be able to restart classes with friends. She is a very special and gorgeous girl.”

An S1 pupil with extreme anxiety, who stopped attending school in P7, started the school day by rating it zero out of 10.

After taking Bella for a walk round the school, however, he ended up rating his day a 9.5 out of 10.

‘Calm, kind presence’

Bella also attends some mainstream classes and even enjoys sitting on chairs next to pupils, much to their amusement.

Naomi Cuseng and Callum Christie help look after Bella at Bell Baxter High School.

Linda Jeffrey, the school’s principal teacher of enhanced support, said: “Bella regularly engages with young people who are experiencing anxiety or distress in school for a variety of reasons – offering her calm, kind presence.

“Sometimes young people just need a friendly face in a big building and Bella is often greeted in the corridors as they pass – so much so that when the bell rings for the change of period she often goes and stands in the middle of the corridor, as dozens of pupils stop to pat her on their way to their next class.”

Fundraising for Bella’s training

The school is selling tickets for a prize draw which sees a range of prizes up for grabs thanks to local businesses, including tickets for the R&A 150th Golf Open at St Andrews.

Bella came to Bell Baxter after pupils Callum Christie and Logan Fenton campaigned to purchase a therapy dog, having learned of the huge benefits it could have in reducing stress and anxiety in young people.

Bella as a pup in July 2020 with Logan Fenton. Picture by Steve Brown/DCT Media.

The school then raised £2500 for Bella’s initial purchase and set up costs, and when she is not on duty she lives at home with Mrs Jeffrey.

Bella has passed her Silver Kennel Club and Therapy Dog assessments and is working towards Gold Kennel Club Training, facilitated by Oliver’s Army Assistance and Therapy Dogs, based in Lochgelly.

She is also trained with the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) to work with the schools wellbeing ambassadors.

Bella is not the only therapy pet helping local schoolchildren and students. Read here about some others:

Monifieth High School’s cavapoochon Shelby

Collie Clova’s visits to St Andrews University

Dachshunds Belly at Dundee and Angus College and Bandit at Blairgowrie High School

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier