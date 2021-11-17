Bell Baxter High: Parent hits out at handling of head teacher’s departure

An error occurred. Please try again.

Education chiefs in Fife have faced criticism for their handling of the departure of the head teacher at Bell Baxter High School.

Carol Ann Penrose resigned as rector of the school in Cupar last week after days of speculation about her position.

The reason for her departure halfway through the school term has not been made clear.

One parent says changes that Ms Penrose made at the school were not always popular with families and staff.

He has urged Fife Council to ensure it appoints the right replacement.

The local authority has confirmed a recruitment process is getting under way.

The parent, who has asked to remain anonymous, says everyone connected to the school has been “left in the dark” about what happened with Ms Penrose, leading to “all sorts of theories” being shared.

They said: “All the parents had guessed something was up because all of a sudden the usual head teacher’s message had been removed from the weekly communication we receive.

“It was the best example of how not to handle a situation I’ve seen in years.”

There’s no drive to stretch the able pupils, discipline is poor and mediocrity seems to be the best hope Parent

The parent, who says their views are shared by others in the school community, has also questioned the progress that Bell Baxter made during Ms Penrose’s tenure.

They said: “Sometimes headteachers have to make changes, but the changes that were made didn’t seem to benefit anyone.

“Departments were revamped and staffed differently, projects and campaigns shelved for new ideas that didn’t seem to progress.

“What is certain is that Bell Baxter High School should be a top-performing educational establishment and it’s simply not.

“There’s no drive to stretch the able pupils, discipline is poor and mediocrity seems to be the best hope.

“Fife Council needs to get this next appointment right.”

Questions were raised about changes made at the school by Ms Penrose in a 2020 inspection from Education Scotland, which graded it “satisfactory”.

Inspectors said: “The pace of change set by the headteacher has been required due to the need to improve outcomes for young people.

“This, however, has led to a majority of staff and more than a few parents feeling the volume and pace of change has been too fast.

I’m sure everyone will agree that our focus is making sure our young people at Bell Baxter High School have the best learning experience possible Shelagh McLean, Fife Council

“There is now a need for all staff to work together to more effectively secure much needed improvements.”

It is understood parent representatives had a positive meeting with school staff on Tuesday, where the events of the last week were discussed.

Shelagh McLean, head of education and children’s services at Fife Council, said: “I’m sure everyone will agree that our focus, as always, is making sure our young people at Bell Baxter High School have the best learning experience possible at school.

“The school’s senior leadership team is concentrating on making this happen while a recruitment process is underway.”

The Courier has been unable to reach Ms Penrose for comment on her resignation.