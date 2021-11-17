Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Fife

Bell Baxter High: Parent hits out at handling of head teacher’s departure

By Alasdair Clark
November 17 2021, 6.00am Updated: November 17 2021, 9.20am
Carol Ann Penrose resigned from Bell Baxter last week
Carol Ann Penrose resigned from Bell Baxter last week.

Education chiefs in Fife have faced criticism for their handling of the departure of the head teacher at Bell Baxter High School.

Carol Ann Penrose resigned as rector of the school in Cupar last week after days of speculation about her position.

The reason for her departure halfway through the school term has not been made clear.

One parent says changes that Ms Penrose made at the school were not always popular with families and staff.

He has urged Fife Council to ensure it appoints the right replacement.

The local authority has confirmed a recruitment process is getting under way.

Carol Ann Penrose moved to Bell Baxter in 2018

The parent, who has asked to remain anonymous, says everyone connected to the school has been “left in the dark” about what happened with Ms Penrose, leading to “all sorts of theories” being shared.

They said: “All the parents had guessed something was up because all of a sudden the usual head teacher’s message had been removed from the weekly communication we receive.

“It was the best example of how not to handle a situation I’ve seen in years.”

There’s no drive to stretch the able pupils, discipline is poor and mediocrity seems to be the best hope

Parent

The parent, who says their views are shared by others in the school community, has also questioned the progress that Bell Baxter made during Ms Penrose’s tenure.

They said: “Sometimes headteachers have to make changes, but the changes that were made didn’t seem to benefit anyone.

“Departments were revamped and staffed differently, projects and campaigns shelved for new ideas that didn’t seem to progress.

“What is certain is that Bell Baxter High School should be a top-performing educational establishment and it’s simply not.

Bell Baxter High School in Cupar
Bell Baxter High School in Cupar

“There’s no drive to stretch the able pupils, discipline is poor and mediocrity seems to be the best hope.

“Fife Council needs to get this next appointment right.”

Questions were raised about changes made at the school by Ms Penrose in a 2020 inspection from Education Scotland, which graded it “satisfactory”.

Inspectors said: “The pace of change set by the headteacher has been required due to the need to improve outcomes for young people.

“This, however, has led to a majority of staff and more than a few parents feeling the volume and pace of change has been too fast.

I’m sure everyone will agree that our focus is making sure our young people at Bell Baxter High School have the best learning experience possible

Shelagh McLean, Fife Council

“There is now a need for all staff to work together to more effectively secure much needed improvements.”

It is understood parent representatives had a positive meeting with school staff on Tuesday, where the events of the last week were discussed.

Shelagh McLean, head of education and children’s services at Fife Council, said: “I’m sure everyone will agree that our focus, as always, is making sure our young people at Bell Baxter High School have the best learning experience possible at school.

“The school’s senior leadership team is concentrating on making this happen while a recruitment process is underway.”

The Courier has been unable to reach Ms Penrose for comment on her resignation.

