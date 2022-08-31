Morgan and Eastern’s cyclathon challenge, Craigclowan’s new head and the 35 school teams to win charity grants

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Our Schools Scrapbook provides a regular round-up of news and pictures from pupils and their teachers.

From around Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross we feature schools’ photographs and reports of successes, events and what’s happening in their communities.

To see your school feature in The Courier Schools Scrapbook email your snaps and details to our Schools and Family team.

Morgan Academy and Eastern Primary

Morgan Academy and Eastern Primary School pupils are challenging other city schools to take them on in the annual Dundee Cyclathon.

The two-week event begins on Sunday and last year’s schools winners have been in training, with the aim of the retaining the junior and secondary trophies by raising the most money for STV Children’s Appeal or their own chosen charity.

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Claverhouse and after a launch event on Sunday participants can cycle routes of their choice over the fortnight.

Craigclowan School

Liz Henderson has been appointed as the new head teacher of Craigclowan School.

She has worked at the Perth preparatory school for 21 years and takes over from John Gilmour having been deputy head for six years and acting head since the start of the year.

Mrs Henderson said: “We will be celebrating the 70th anniversary of Craigclowan in the coming academic year and during the past seven decades the school has built a very strong track record for delivering an excellent education for children aged three to 13.

“I am looking forward to building on this strong foundation with several exciting initiatives in the pipeline but most of all I am looking forward to seeing our pupils continuing to thrive in the outstanding learning environment at Craigclowan.”

35 secondary schools win charity grants

Schoolchildren at 35 Tayside and Fife secondary schools have won £105,000 worth of grants for good causes.

Teams championed the case of their chosen beneficiary in presentations delivered through the Youth and Philanthrophy Initiative.

Participants from these local schools secured £3000 each for their cause from The Wood Foundation: Arbroath High School (Mum and Me), Brechin High School (Scottish Veterans’ Residences), Carnoustie High School (The Attic), Monifieth High School (Hi-5 Club), Montrose Academy (Adam Centre), Webster’s High School (Kirrie Daycare), Baldragon Academy (Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre Dundee and Angus), Craigie High School (Wellbeing Works), Grove Academy (Feeling Strong), Harris Academy (The Hot Chocolate Trust), Morgan Academy (Wellbeing Works), St John’s RC High School (Dundee Women’s Aid), Auchmuty High School (Fife Gingerbread), Bell Baxter High School (LoveOliver Foundation), Dunfermline High School (Choices Dunfermline), Glenwood High School (Autism Rocks Fife), Inverkeithing High School (Fife Womens Aid), Kirkcaldy High School (Fife Women’s Aid), Lochgelly High School (Fife Young Carers), Queen Anne High School (Place2Be), St Andrew’s RC High School (Sands Fife) St Columba’s High School (Dunfermline Childrens Clothing Bank), Viewforth High School (Nourish Support Centre) Bertha Park High School (Canine Concern Scotland Trust), Blairgowrie High School (Adventure Circus), Breadalbane Academy (RASAC), Crieff High School (The Lighthouse for Perth), Kinross High School (Stephen Lyon Organisation), Morrison’s Academy (Action in Mind), Perth Academy (MacMillan Cornhill), Perth Grammar School (RASAC), Perth High School (Ninewells Community Garden), Pitlochry High School (Samaritans), St John’s Academy (PKAVS), The Community School of Auchterarder (Rape and Sexual Assault Centre).